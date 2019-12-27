2020 New Year honours list - Barbados Today

Ten Barbadians have made the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List.
Here is the list of honourees.
2020 NEW YEAR HONOURS
The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the following awards in the 2020 New Year Honours:
KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF SAINT MICHAEL AND SAINT GEORGE (KCMG)
Cuthbert Gordon GREENIDGE
For his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports.
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Professor Velma Eudora NEWTON
For her outstanding contribution in the field of legal education and the development of law libraries.
Bernell Llewellyn ARRINDELL
For his outstanding contribution to the International Business Services and the private sector.
Mrs. Margrita MARSHALL
For her outstanding contribution to the development of local gospel music and the promotion of Christian values through music.
OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Dr. David Andrew BYER
For his outstanding contribution in the field of emergency medicine.
Mrs. Sandra Rosemary Bernadette FIELD-KELLMAN
For her sterling contribution in the field of Early Childhood Education and the Girl Guide Movement.
Condé RILEY
For his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.
MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Arthur Henry Ricardo BLACKMAN
For his significant contribution to broadcasting and mass communications.
Desmond Ralph CRICHLOW
For his dedicated service to tertiary education and his contribution in the development of information technology.
Ms. Jean Margaret HOLDER
For her sterling contribution to nursing, particularly in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.