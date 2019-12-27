2020 New Year honours list - Barbados Today

Ten Barbadians have made the Queen’s 2020 New Year’s Honours List.

Here is the list of honourees.

2020 NEW YEAR HONOURS

The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve the following awards in the 2020 New Year Honours:

KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF SAINT MICHAEL AND SAINT GEORGE (KCMG)

Cuthbert Gordon GREENIDGE

For his exceptional contribution to cricket and the development of sports.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Professor Velma Eudora NEWTON

For her outstanding contribution in the field of legal education and the development of law libraries.

Bernell Llewellyn ARRINDELL

For his outstanding contribution to the International Business Services and the private sector.

Mrs. Margrita MARSHALL

For her outstanding contribution to the development of local gospel music and the promotion of Christian values through music.

OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Dr. David Andrew BYER

For his outstanding contribution in the field of emergency medicine.

Mrs. Sandra Rosemary Bernadette FIELD-KELLMAN

For her sterling contribution in the field of Early Childhood Education and the Girl Guide Movement.

Condé RILEY

For his significant contribution in the field of sports and in particular cricket administration.

MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Arthur Henry Ricardo BLACKMAN

For his significant contribution to broadcasting and mass communications.

Desmond Ralph CRICHLOW

For his dedicated service to tertiary education and his contribution in the development of information technology.

Ms. Jean Margaret HOLDER

For her sterling contribution to nursing, particularly in the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.