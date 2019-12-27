Region jolted by yet another earthquake- UWI Seismic Research Centre - Barbados Today
Region jolted by yet another earthquake- UWI Seismic Research Centre - by December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

SOURCE – CMC – Less than 24 hours after several Caribbean countries were jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre said Friday that a stronger quake had been felt in some other territories.

The centre said that the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 rocked the islands of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica as well as the French island of Guadeloupe on Thursday night at 9:37 p.m local time.

It said the quake, which was located at Latitude: 16.83N, Longitude: 61.09W and a depth of 10 kilometres, was felt 81 km northeast of Point-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe, 90 km southeast of St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda and 173 km north, northeast of Roseau, Dominica

On Thursday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rumbled across the Eastern Caribbean with the Centre reporting that the quake occurred near Dominica at approximately 3:54 a.m local time.

The earthquake, that had a depth of ten kilometres, was also felt in Martinique and St Lucia

It was noted that this was the third earthquake that has occurred near Dominica this week as well as the fourth to be recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.

The centre said there were no reports of injuries or damage as a result of the quakes. (CMC) 

