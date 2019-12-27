Speakingout - The paradox of 20/20 vision - Barbados Today

It is said that HINDSIGHT is “twenty-twenty vision”. This suggests that PERFECTION is guaranteed only after the FACT – on review. However, the “twenty-twenty” vision of which we now speak is based on PROJECTION.

This projection is the FUTURE – what Barbados should be, will be, and must be. A true NATIONAL CONSCIOUSNESS must prevail. Every single Barbadian MUST be aware of this vision, this future. And they must understand it. Therefore, it has to be sold in “simple language”.

I believe that this is a great opportunity to change the negative culture of our country. A culture generally evolves from practices and habits and then becomes a tradition. In time, this tradition is then accepted as culture and then carried on by incoming generations. Hence, it should be seen that a culture can be deliberately created.

With this in mind, I have put together a PLEDGE which, if embraced by all Barbadians, can effect a new and positive culture.

1. In order to remain a free and confident Barbadian, I must always be aware of the love for self and country and the responsibility to family.

2. I will be productive and willing to make sacrifices so that the entire society can function fairly.

3. I will pay strict attention to laws, order and cleanliness.

4. I will make use of my God-given talents to the best of my ability, understanding that all jobs are noble.

5. Although I understand that I am a citizen of the world, like every other human being, I vow to live with a national consciousness that demands that I always put Barbados first to ensure that it never falls.

MAC FINGALL.