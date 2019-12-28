Hose thief on bond - Barbados Today

A 38-year-old man who admitted to stealing a $95 hose and selling it for $7, has been placed on a bond to keep the peace for six months.

Ricardo Anderson Callendar, 38, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to stealing the hose belonging to Christopher Lynch, sometime between December 22 and 26.

It was on the latter date that the complainant reported that the item was missing. The matter was investigated, the hose was recovered, and Callendar admitted to stealing it.

When asked by Magistrate Douglas Frederick to explain why he took the hose, Callendar replied: “Somebody told me that they needed a hose, I made a foolish mistake. I tell them I want $15 but I settle for $7.”

Frederick responded: “Well I want a car. If someone tells you that they want something you can’t just take up people’s things.”

Before releasing Callendar on the bond, the magistrate warned him that breach of the bond would land him in prison for three months.