Ward remanded on gun and drug charges - Barbados Today

A 28-year-old man charged with firearm possession and several drug offences was remanded to HMP Dodds today.

Kemar Peter Jamal Ward, 28, of Parish Land, Christ Church, was not required to plead to the indictable charge of illegally possessing a firearm on December 23, 2019, when he appeared at No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

He is also charged with possession, intent to supply and trafficking of cannabis, offences which were alleged to have occurred on the same date in the jurisdiction of District ‘B’.

Ward, who was represented by Queen’s Counsel Michael Lashley, will have the drug matters heard in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court on January 7, 2020. He will also be returned to District ‘A’ Court on January 24, 2020.