Accused chided for lashing Greaves with a weapon - Barbados Today

“You should know better!”

With those words, Magistrate Douglas Frederick today chastised a known criminal for taking matters into his own hands after he used a sword to slap a man who he believed had stolen from him.

Fortunately for Michael Fernando Bullen, he was granted $2,000 bail and will be able to ring in the New Year a free man instead of behind bars.

The 46-year-old landscaper of Holligan Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, had earlier pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Leighton Greaves on December 29.

In revealing the details, Sergeant Vernon Waithe told the court that the complainant walked past the accused’s residence and took up an old radio that was in the garbage.

He went on his way but on passing back, he encountered the accused outside cutting grass with a sword.

Bullen confronted him about stealing his radio and an argument ensued. He then used the sword to slap the complainant several times about his body.

The complainant was able to run away and made a report to the police.

He received a small laceration to the hand.

But Bullen refuted the claim that the man had taken the radio from the garbage, saying he stole the item from in his house.

“I saw him pass with a big bag in his hand and on reaching home I realized it was my radio. I confronted him and we had a noise and I gave him a lash with the sword.

“He doing a lot of foolishness around the place…I’m not a violent person and I would not have done him anything if he hadn’t brought threats to me,” Bullen insisted.

However, Magistrate Frederick told the accused that he was accustomed to coming to court and he was well aware of the proper procedure.

He said the fact that he had several convictions made it even worse.

“It is not your role to take matters into your own hand. Suppose you had killed him? You can’t go on doing these things,” he told him.

“We are going to have to bring the virtual complainant here and he will want a lot of money. It will cost more than the radio.”

The magistrate then adjourned the matter until January 10, 2020, when the complainant is expected to be present.