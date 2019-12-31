Feisty and dynamicWinston ‘Woody’ Richardson Still fit at 105 - Barbados Today
Feisty and dynamicWinston 'Woody' Richardson Still fit at 105

December 31, 2019

“It is a pleasing sight to know all these faces I see looking at me. I am a hundred and something years old now, and while I believe you all have had the best of me, I still have more in me!”

With those words, Barbados’ newest super-centenarian, Winston Albert “Woody” Richardson, commenced celebrations of his 105th birthday at the Rendezvous Retreat senior citizens’ home, where he has resided for the last two years.

As he welcomed Acting Governor General, Sir Kenneth Hewitt, WinsRichardson, who was born in St. Lucia but moved to Barbados when he was “ten or 12 years old,’’ said this milestone crept up on him. When asked whether he thought he would live this long, he answered, “Nobody thinks they will live long. Nobody that is living long thinks ‘I hope I will live so much longer’. Once you are happy with the way you are living and you’re careful with it, you hope you will last as long as possible.”

Woody, who possesses a dynamism that belies his many years, gave some insight into his life. “I was born in Castries, St. Lucia. My father was the Senior Land Surveyor in St. Lucia, he was a St. Lucian. Now, at that time, there was some serious land surveying work to be done in the other countries, so since he was a professional he took on some of the work in St. Vincent, Grenada and the Grenadines, and some of his children were born in Grenada, Antigua, St. Vincent, Barbados and other countries.”

After moving to Barbados, Richardson said, “I first went to Parkinson’s school in Baxters Road, then Taylor’s in Roebuck Street. While at Taylor’s school I had a master named Mr Maynard whom I grew very fond of, and I would carry presents to him. After that, I went to Combermere School, and I eventually became the Chief Superintendent of Water Works. I looked after Barbados’ water supply, and I spent many a night out on the job. I would go out at six in the evening and would not come back till six the next morning, and during that time, my wife sent nourishment for me because she knew I was at work.”

With his wife, Theresa, who was born in St. Vincent, he had three children, all of whom he said did well academically and in their chosen careers. Richardson was also a keen sportsman who participated in several disciplines. “I played football for Barbados, I ran the quarter mile and won those races quite often when they were held at Kensington Oval, and I did a lot of boat sailing as well. When it came to boat races in Carlisle Bay, I either took part in or organised them, and I also helped with fishing and other aquatic sports.” Beyond that, he was involved in amateur radio operations and helped many enthusiasts set up their antennae for that purpose.

As he addressed the gathering, he gave some counsel to the acting Governor General, his relatives, caregivers and fellow residents at the home. “Whatever I did, I always took pleasure in doing the best I could do, and I hope you all will take care of whatever facilities you all have come across on this little island of Barbados, 14 by 21. And I just want to take this opportunity to wish Barbados and its community all the very best for the coming year.” (DH)

