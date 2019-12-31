Join krosfyah and Toast 30 - Barbados Today

The island’s leading and oldest soca band will celebrate its 30 year milestone in fine style at The Hilton Barbados tonight.

Those looking for “an unforgettable night” can come out and be a part of Toast NYE! being produced by Orange Mango Group.

Group creative director Tashida Callender told Barbados Today that krosfyah celebrating 30 years was cause for a grand occasion.

“We couldn’t ignore the 30th anniversary of one of Barbados’s leading soca bands. Thirty years isn’t 30 days, so we had to commemorate that in fine style and that’s exactly what Toast! NYE promises to provide…”

Meanwhile, manager of the band krosfyah Ingrid Holder said the band was raring and ready to celebrate their 30th year with their home base. She said they even declined an overseas engagement in order to be here. The band, which had their final rehearsal last night, promises to deliver an extra special night of rocking entertainment.

“We actually, had an overseas booking which we declined. We felt we needed to be where we started for our 30th — at home with the Bajan audience which has been loyal to us over the years. This is a huge milestone and we are pleased to team up with Orange Mango Group and be a part of Toast! NYE. The band is ready to deliver something spectacular tonight, all that is missing is you,” she said.

Creative director Callender said that given that The Hilton Barbados is known as one of the more popular Old Year’s Night location they felt it was the best suited venue.

“[Hilton’s] Its iconic fireworks show, great food and it is a popular party spot for Old Year’s Night. It is the perfect juxtaposition for persons wanting a sophisticated, mature party packed with all the great food, drinks and music…”, she said.

Giving a glimpse of what is on the cards for tonight’s historic show Callender said Hilton will be transformed and the best in local entertainment will be on one stage.

“You’ve got two great bands: krosfyah and 2 Mile Hill, four deejays: Jon Doe, Alvin Toppin, Blaqrose Supreme, Vibe Nation — who all cater to different demographics and age groups. This was important for us in conceptualising this event. Then to top it off, Hilton is designing a delectable five gourmet food stations. One exciting element for us is our salsa dipping Bar by our sponsor TOSTITOS (Massy Distribution).

She continued: “The Charles Fort will transform into a Fortress of Jewels this Old Year’s Night. The event theme is The Treasure Trove and is a celebration of all that is good in life and meaningful for persons. From our golden entry coins (tickets) to the event decor, and on-stage entertainment, patrons can expect to ring in 2020 with the ultimate sensory experience: a diverse musical event, with great food, premium drinks and the most amazing fireworks display…”

Not only does an enjoyable night await patrons, but also one lucky patron will get a chance to win a staycation for two at Hilton compliments to Courtesy Garage and Nissan!

This is Orange Mango Group’s second music event. The first was held in 2018 called Music in Autumn – a multi genre music festival. Last year, our first year, featured a gospel reggae night with local and regional artistes.”

Callender gave the assurance that more events, staged under Orange Mango Group, will be coming in 2020.

“We do have two other events on the calendar for 2020, a Beach Party and Music in Autumn 2020, so look out for those via our IG page: @orangemangogroup…” (IMC)