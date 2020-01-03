Pay attention to wake-up calls - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Pay attention to wake-up calls - by January 3, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 3, 2020

Have you ignored the red flashing light on your vehicle’s dashboard? Have you ignored the hole in your shoe? Have you ignored a personal problem? We can miss or even dismiss warning signs of danger ahead. Shock and surprise can knock us off life’s balancing beam. A wake-up call shouts, “Now, I have your attention!” Realizations can challenge and change values and priorities. And promote action.

“In the absence of wake-up calls, many of us never really confront the critical issues of life.”— Stephen Covey

“The purpose of wake-up calls is to awaken you to something you’re ignoring,” surmises the author of a 2017 article in Psychology Today. A persistent problem or situation wants your utmost attention.

Some experience health wake-up calls. Some experience addiction wake-up calls. While others experience greed wake-ups calls. Spiritual or religious epiphanies can arrive as a result of a wake-up call. An extra-marital affair can be a wake-up call to either leave the marriage or work on the marriage.

“Cancer is such a wake-up call to remind us how high the cosmic stakes really are and how short and brief and frail life really is.”— Joni Eareckson Tada

In a 2018 opinion column in the Winnipeg Free Press, a Canadian newspaper journalist writes, “The wake-up call, this time, came after Anthony Bourdain died. It came when I was curled up under a blanket, tears staining my pillow. Thinking about how the author and traveller’s life had ended, lost in that aching pain. For days, I struggled to understand the depth of my grief. I felt Bourdain’s absence, in ways that seemed outsized for someone I didn’t properly know. Yet all the same, his death left me undone, fixating on a sad, lonely question. If even he didn’t want to see how the story ends, what hope was there for me? That thought would lead me to decide, for the first time in my life, to take stress leave from work. It would lead me to face the evolution of my depression, and grapple with the slow dissolution of the ambitions I once tended.” Signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety can be a wake-up call to attend counselling.

Planet wake-up calls

Alarms are ringing on climate change, water pollution, and fossil fuels. The polar bear is the poster child for climate change. Can polar bears adapt to climate change?

Why rescue bats from threatening diseases? Bats eat bazillions of mosquitoes and other insects. Why save honey bees? Because bees are our most effective pollinators.

Ignoring the signs of an impending hurricane can have dire consequences. Smaller issues can turn into bigger issues when not addressed.

Admit. Accept. And activate an agenda. Is a wake-up call calling you? Answer it.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in the US.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share4
8 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Musings on 2020

The Year 2000, we knew, began a new millennium. It marked a measurable change. 2020 feels like the start of a new...

Break a New Year’s resolution? Try a Monday reset

You made your resolution — this year was finally going to be the year you lost weight. But then your neighbour stopped by...

Most New Year’s resolutions will fail in six weeks . . . You can beat the odds.

Let’s start with the bad news. If you chose Jan. 1, 2020, to be the start of your big year — the one where you get in...

Goal setting and planning in 2020

It is the first few hours of a new year. At the personal, professional and institutional levels, we all are seeking to serve...

Ever mindful in the UK of Bajan culture and heritage

Barbados Heritage UK is an organization with different and new objectives. Its primary focus is to protect and enhance the...

Of slave songs and Lodge School ‘sacrifices’: The Barbados Museum Journal VOLUME LXV – A Bajan Treasure

Did you know that the oldest song sung in English in the Americas by slaves originated in the 1770s in Barbados? It was a...

Time doesn’t stay in a bottle

We like to romanticize a message in a bottle as it ebbs and flows with ocean waves. When the bottle finds a person, the...

Order your casket

“Change your lifestyle or order your casket, because you will be dead in one year.” That was the blunt advice of my...

Giving thanks and praise

As this year closes, it is prudent to give thanks. Thanks to all those who faithfully read this column each week and interact...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share4