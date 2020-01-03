Sing Sing seeking triple glory - Barbados Today

Nicholas Mouttet’s four-year-old colt Sing Sing looks like the clear favourite in the first feature of the first season for 2020 in the Life Begins At 50 Handicap going 1800 meters at the Garrison Savannah tomorrow.

The Life Begins At 50 Handicap is race 5 and is slated for 4 p.m. on the seven-race card.

Sing Sing will be seeking a third win in a row having started the hat-trick bid when he won The Horseshoe Productions Jockey Challenge Trophy Handicap on November 23 on International Jockey Challenge Day taking the second highest weight of 131 pounds going 1800 meters with English rider Louie Steward.

The Robert Peirce-trained colt came off the pace to catch Stevenson Thunder and defeated a field including Prince Hector who he will meet again tomorrow.

The four-year-old colt by Copy had returned on December 14, dropping back to 1570 meters to win This The Season To Be Jolly Handicap, coming down to 120 pounds. Sing Sing the highest-rated horse at 54 in the field has drawn gate 7 with last year’s champion apprentice and runner-up in last year’s jockey championship Eric Daniel carrying 120 pounds in the saddle.

A and A Racing-owned Silver Bullet was seeking a hat-trick last race day only to be beaten into second place by three-year-old filly Good Vibration going 2000 meters on December 26. Silver Bullet has taken entry once again and will be looking to stop Sing Sing from winning a third race in a row.

Silver Bullet finished like a train on December 14 going 2000 meters and defeating Prince Hector in a race which was a prep for his December 26 assignment.

Before that clash with Prince Hector, the Richard Deane-trained seven-year-old mare had defeated lesser company on December 14.

Sliver Bullet will be ridden by 2019 champion jockey Rasheed Hughes who will be carrying 118 pounds.

The Sir David Seale-owned Prince Hector was defeated by Silver Bullet and Sing Sing before his none placement on Boxing Day and should make things interesting.

The tall chestnut eight-year-old gelding had won twice this year, taking back-to-back races on July 6 and August 1 going 1570 and 1800 meters. His highest-rated race was on August 1 when winning over the 40 to 20 rated horses.

Prince Hector which is the third horse in the field to be denied a hat-trick of wins can’t be left out of the betting having last won going 1800 meters. N’Rico Prescod will have the riding call on Prince Hector.

Joint oldest horse in the field, eight-year-old Donicodidit, came off a lay-off on Boxing Day after last running on August 1 in which he had finished third going 2200 meters or 11 furlongs.

The second entry for trainer Peirce, Donicodidit finished fifth on Boxing Day behind Good Vibration and Silver Bullet and questions marks remain on Donicodidit who has not won in two years. But he is still good enough for a placing as he has four third-place finishes from eight starts this year. Donicodidit will have Jason ‘Jet Lee’ Hoyte with 121 pounds in the saddle.

Whatyouthink, Aazam and Pescador round off the field.

My Selection: Sing Sing, Silver Bullet, Prince Hector, Donicodidit.

Post time for the first race is 1:45 p.m.