YearInReview - Entertainment all year round - Barbados Today

What a year 2019 was for local entertainment and entertainers.

Not only was the calendar full of events almost every weekend, but Barbadian performers flew their country’s flag high overseas.

The likes of RPB, Alison Hinds, Edwin Yearwood, Rupee, Hypasounds, Lil Rick, Peter Ram, Mole, Marzville and many others continued to perform outside these shores, reminding international audiences that small Barbados is doing big things.

Events such as Barbados On The Water held in Toronto in August showcased the finest in local talent.

Here is a look at some of the major happenings in entertainment last year:

Year-round events

There was a time when the thought of entertainment in Barbados, or involving Barbadians, was limited to six weeks in the summer at Crop Over. Well, not so anymore.

Promoters have moved away from the norm, and host events at any time of the year. It was a bumper 2019 for such. Major events such as Bliss, We Ting, Tipsy, Elevate and Mahalia’s Corner were staged twice in the year – the first during the summer and a second either in November or December. Each event had live performances of some sort, affording local entertainers the opportunity to get work outside the Crop Over season.

Crop Over

2019 was the year of change for many aspects of the Crop Over Festival. Destined to do things differently, Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sport John King, along with new Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts introduced some major adjustments. For the first time ever, the Pic O De Crop Calypso Competition was won with one song. Competitors only needed to perform one solid song in order to win either $100,000 in cash or a Nissan X-Trail valued at $120,000.

Classic emerged the winner with his cleverly-written piece called One Song in which he sang about both King and Roberts.

The other major difference was seen in the MQI/98.1 The One Soca Monarch Competition which had a change in name, format and venue. Weeks before the event, the NCF was forced to sell tickets at a drastically reduced price.

The event, which was once made up of two competitions, became one. It was held at the National Botanical Gardens in Waterford, St Michael. Mikey won that competition with Action Time Again. He walked away with top prize of $20,000 and a BT 50 Mazda valued at $115,000.

The verdict is still out on whether the event was a success, notwithstanding the fact that Minister King said there will be “no changes” made for 2020.

The popular Sometime won Tune of the Crop, leaving Leadpipe and Just Jay to split the winnings.

There were changes to the Junior Monarch Competition as well. There was no tent on the day, as the competition was judged in schools and divided into three categories, rather than the traditional two.

Quon regained his Junior Monarch crown while Mighty Bit Bit and Shontae won in the other two categories.

As for the masquaraders, Kevin Small won Festival Designer of The Year (Grand Kadooment) for the third straight year. He also took the lion’s share of prizes in the other categories as well.

There was also a record number of private fetes on the Crop Over calendar, along with the introduction of the first ever Bajaramas which was aimed at hyping the festival.

Outstanding sons, daughters of the soil

On June 29, we all felt a sense of pride when the Spring Garden Highway was officially renamed The Mighty Grynner Highway. The humble 73-year-old calypsonian was recognized for his unmatched contribution to the artform. Grynner, whose real name is Leo McDonald Blenman, won the Road March title a record seven times. His music dominated the highyway on Kadooment Day during the 80s and part of the 90s as well.

In July, the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill announced that calypsonian Stedson Red Plastic Bag Wiltshire would be conferred a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for his contribution to entertainment. The “lyrical master” was previously conferred a Barbados Service Star (BSS) in 1995 and a Barbados Jubilee Honour (BJH) in 2016.

On November 29, a day before Independence Day, it was announced that two other outstanding entertainers would be honoured. Indeed, the entire entertainment fraternity as well as Barbadians from all walks of life were pleased to hear of Dr Anthony Gabby Carter and Emile Straker receiving the highest honours in the land. Their contributions to the artform and to the country as a whole are evident for all to bear witness.

Gabby, who has an honorary doctorate from The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, received the first ever Order of the Freedom of Barbados Award, in recognition of his groundbreaking work in folk music through an exceptional repertoire of lyrics and melody, and his work with youth in music. He is now addressed as the Most Honourable.

Straker, meantime, opted for the traditional knighthood and is now known as Sir Emile. He was awarded for being the creative force in the establishment and the development of the internationally renowned Merrymen and its unique genre of music.

Sister Margrita Marshall followed suit only last week by receiving the Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s honours list which was made known on December 28, 2019. She has been honoured for her outstanding contribution to the development of local gospel music and the promotion of Christian values through music.

In July, young Trinity Clarke won one gold and two silver medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Long Beach, California. Her mother, Kareen Clarke, also won a gold and a silver. It was the first time in the 23-year history of the international festival, which is considered the Olympics for performing artistes, that Barbados was represented.

Milestones

The island’s leading soca band Krosfyah marked its 30th anniversary on December 31. It was a grand celebration for the band and fans who toasted the occasion at the Old Year’s Night event, Toast, at Hilton Barbados. Krosfyah has produced international hits songs such as Pump Me Up and Sak Pase, among others. The band’s 1994 single Pump Me Up was successful in their home country, and in 1997 went gold in Canada.

In 1995, the band’s second album Ultimate Party-Pump Me Up was released, going on to sell more than 50 000 copies. Krosfyah is one of the best known and most successful soca bands from the Caribbean. Their worldwide sales have topped 300 000.

International attention

On June 4, Forbes Magazine named Rihanna the World’s Richest Female Musician. The article read: “Famous first as a singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 31, has since evolved into a style icon and makeup entrepreneur — and soon she’ll be the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house. All those efforts add up to a $600 million fortune, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, ahead of the likes of Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).”

Buju Banton performed here at Kensington Oval on April 27 after serving a ten-year jail sentence in Miami. There was much hype surrounding his first appearance in the island since being released. Local superstar Rihanna even flew in just to take in the concert which was the Barbados leg of the reggae singer’s Long Walk To Freedom tour.

Miss Universe Barbados Chantel Ifill represented Barbados at the Miss Universe Pageant held on December 8 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Ifill told Barbados TODAY: “I felt everyone was really interesting. I honestly have become friends and have built close relationships with several of the girls….” Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was crowned winner.

Bajans on stage

There were so many avenues for showcasing local talent. The new Baje To The World show ended up clashing with the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) on certain dates. Both are staged to foster and facilitate local talent.

Baje To The World caters to contestants from ages four and up.The competition serves as a catalyst for strengthening integration among all Barbadians, artisans and cultural practitioners. There were preliminaries in all 11 parishes. The winner will be taken to Britain’s Got Talent international competition to perform and will be provided with airfare, accommodation and transportation.

NIFCA continued to showcase a tradition of excellence while paying tribute to three fallen greats. Richild Springer, Janice Millington and Andrea Gollop-Greenidge were honoured at NIFCA.

Another developmental was the Reggae Stars competition. Jumo Bynoe, aka Justice Immortal, walked away with a recording contract with United States-based recording studio Fe Fe Entertainment LLC, which includes worldwide distribution and management of his music.