Rock fight ends in court - Barbados Today
January 4, 2020

January 4, 2020

When a man whom he knew accused him of stealing drugs, Peter John Jordan got so irate that he picked up two rocks and struck him.

His actions landed him in the dock of the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today, where he admitted to unlawfully and maliciously wounding Venice White on December 27, 2019.

The 20-year-old of Reece Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael was hesitant at first when Magistrate Douglas Frederick asked him what had transpired between the two men that led to his violent act.

However, he eventually admitted that the complainant had blamed him for some missing drugs.

“He isn’t my friend but I know him from the neighbourhood. He accused me of carrying way something that I didn’t carry way,” Jordan said.

“Drugs?” the magistrate asked, to which he replied, “Yes”.

The court had heard from prosecutor Vernon Waithe that there was a dispute between the two men and the complainant began to threaten and insult the accused.

The accused then took up two bottles but dropped them. He then took up two rocks and threw at the accused, striking him on the elbow and the left side of his head.

The complainant sought medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was treated for a laceration to the side of his head.

The magistrate ordered Jordan to complete 120 hours of community service. He was granted $1000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on March 13.

