Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child - Barbados Today

For hitting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her hand Quincy Orlando John will have to compensate her.

However, he will find out exactly how much he has to pay in a week when the complainant is expected to address the court on the extent of her injuries.

When John, a 39-year-old shopkeeper of Kings Gap, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today he pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha Lewis occasioning her actual bodily harm on December 27, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe told the court that the complainant and the accused were involved in a relationship and have a three-year-old daughter.

During that relationship the complainant moved in with the accused, but she ended the relationship after he became abusive.

On the date in question, she went to his house to collect her daughter but was informed that she had gone into town with her grandmother.

The complainant went into the accused’s shop where they began to talk, but an argument quickly ensued leading to a fight.

The accused pushed the complainant and she fell down damaging her left hand.

Soon after, the grandmother arrived at the house with the little girl. The complainant then hurried her daughter to gather her things and to get into her car.

At the same time the accused got into his car and drove off.

While driving away from his house, the complainant saw the accused man turn around his vehicle and drive it directly towards her, causing her to drive in a ditch.

He then parked his car blocking her path and got out armed with a cutlass and tried to open her car door but after failed attempts he got in his car and drove away.

The matter was reported to police and the accused subsequently turned himself in.

After speaking with him, Magistrate Douglas Frederick came to the conclusion that he was not a fit candidate for prison.

“You are not the sort of man I am accustomed dealing with…but something went wrong.

“You are not a candidate for HMP Dodds, at least not at this time,” he said.

The magistrate then placed him on a bond to keep the peace for six months. If he breaches it he will have to play $1500 forthwith or he will spend one month in prison.

The matter was then adjourned to January 10, when the complainant will be present in court.