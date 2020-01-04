Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Shopkeeper admits to beating the mother of his child - by January 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 4, 2020

For hitting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her hand Quincy Orlando John will have to compensate her.

However, he will find out exactly how much he has to pay in a week when the complainant is expected to address the court on the extent of her injuries.

When John, a 39-year-old shopkeeper of Kings Gap, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today he pleaded guilty to assaulting Natasha Lewis occasioning her actual bodily harm on December 27, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Waithe told the court that the complainant and the accused were involved in a relationship and have a three-year-old daughter.

During that relationship the complainant moved in with the accused, but she ended the relationship after he became abusive.

On the date in question, she went to his house to collect her daughter but was informed that she had gone into town with her grandmother.

The complainant went into the accused’s shop where they began to talk, but an argument quickly ensued leading to a fight.

The accused pushed the complainant and she fell down damaging her left hand.

Soon after, the grandmother arrived at the house with the little girl. The complainant then hurried her daughter to gather her things and to get into her car.

At the same time the accused got into his car and drove off.

While driving away from his house, the complainant saw the accused man turn around his vehicle and drive it directly towards her, causing her to drive in a ditch.

He then parked his car blocking her path and got out armed with a cutlass and tried to open her car door but after failed attempts he got in his car and drove away.

The matter was reported to police and the accused subsequently turned himself in.

After speaking with him, Magistrate Douglas Frederick came to the conclusion that he was not a fit candidate for prison.

“You are not the sort of man I am accustomed dealing with…but something went wrong.

“You are not a candidate for HMP Dodds, at least not at this time,” he said.

The magistrate then placed him on a bond to keep the peace for six months. If he breaches it he will have to play $1500 forthwith or he will spend one month in prison.

The matter was then adjourned to January 10, when the complainant will be present in court.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share225
227 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Today’s weather

Synopsis: A deep layered high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few brief...

Rock fight ends in court

When a man whom he knew accused him of stealing drugs, Peter John Jordan got so irate that he picked up two rocks and struck...

BWU: Economic gains not trickling down

The Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) is still not satisfied that enough Barbadians are reaping the gains from the island’s...

DLP questions procurement of garbage trucks

Leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla DePeiza has questions about the arrangements related to the procurement of...

Work to begin on City facelift

Preparatory work for the Bridgetown Transformation Project, part of Government’s plans to redevelop The City, will get...

Atherley not impressed with Government’s seven-year plan

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley is suggesting that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s national address last night...

Welfare programmes not reaching the most vulnerable

Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on poverty Corey Lane is suggesting that some of the most vulnerable persons in society...

Thumbs up for PM’s plan

Government’s plan to transform the Barbados economy over the next seven years has been welcomed by Chairman of the Barbados...

The Story of Rev. Reginald Grant Barrow

As we commence the celebration of We Gathering 2020 – a year to rediscover who we Barbadians really are as a people, to...

227 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share225