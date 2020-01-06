Surf’s up: rough seas over next few days – met office - Barbados Today

Sea conditions around the island are likely to worsen over the next few days, the met office said this evening, as it revealed plans to issue a high-surf advisory and a small-craft warning by Wednesday.

A Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) statement said that marine model data show sea conditions will be rough from late Thursday and into the following week.

Large waves and dangerous rip currents could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, north-eastern and south-eastern coastlines of Barbados, the met office warned, adding that these conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

A strong high pressure system centered over the central North Atlantic is forecast to generate easterly to east-north easterly surface winds of 20-25 knots (37 to 46 km/h) and easterly to east north-easterly swells peaking near 3.5 metres (11 feet), the forecasters said.

The BMS advised residents to pay special attention to its updates.