What You Think answers questions - Barbados Today

Lester Edwards came back with a bang after serving a three-month suspension to deliver a copybook ride on the Naz Issa-trained What You Think in the Life Begins At 50 Handicap sponsored by NJC Thermal Covers (UK) Limited. It was the feature event for the first race day of 2020 at the Garrison Savannah over the weekend.

In front a good size crowd which was made up of locals and hundreds of Irish visitors who are in the island for their cricket tour of the Caribbean, Edwards settled his ride back in third behind pacemakers Aazam and Prince Hector as the field passed the stands for the first time. Edwards, who is an underrated rider, showed his class as he had done with horses such as Bodie Tap, Ashrica and Eyecatcher last year before his ban. He produced What You Think at the three-furlong marker going past Donicodidit who was weakening going towards the back of the field.

Turning for home favourite Sing Sing who was second to last in the early stages came closing fast but it was too late as What You Think got home by a length from Sing Sing who was 4 to 5 in the betting and Silver Bullet 9 to 5 in third place. Prince Hector ran on for fourth place in the six-horse field.

What You Think scored in a final time of 153.4 The forecast paid $14.80 and Trifecta paid $31.10.

Last year’s champion jockey Rasheed Hughes visited the winners’ circle the most times during the day scoring twice in race 2 with Sydneyisasuperstar and race 3 with St Davids.

No trainer scored a double on the day.

The day was saddened by a tragic spill as three-year-old filly and first-time starter Mucho Dinero had to be put down after breaking a leg in race 3 while rider Jarrelle Beckles returned to ride in the last race.

Races will continue on Errol Barrow Day on January 21.