Wanted: Anthony Francis Lerius - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 37-year-old Anthony Francis Lerius alias Redman.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Lerius’ last known addresses are Wellington Street and Country Towers, Country Road, St Michael.

He has a brown complexion and is approximately five feet, eight inches tall.

Lerius also has a prominent forehead, slightly protruding ears, a wide mouth and thick lips.

He has several tattoos about his body including images of a teardrop under his left eye and the words Nagerri, and God’s Gift on his upper left arm.

On his lower left arm he has the words CCC, Crio City Cartel, and Life on his lower left arm, RIP with an image of a headstone, a heart on a web and the words outlaw 357, and life after death on his left hand.

Lerius is advised to present himself to the Major Crime Unit, The Glebe Police Station, Glebe, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know Lerius’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7192/430-7193, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist a wanted person, any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.