Northern vibes . . . Pure White was pure hype - Barbados Today

Folks looking to party and have a good time Christmas night headed to the North to Pure White all-white fete. Party goers dressed in their white and came out to have a grand time.

The event was held at Sugarland Gardens, Farm Road, St Peter and put on by the Northboyz Entertainment made up of Kemar Goddard and Shamar Collymore.

Northboyz started Pure White as a cruise on the MC Buccaneer in 2014. The event has since outgrown all Bajan party vessels, therefore promoters decided to make the transition from cruise to land party.

Collymore told Bajan Vibes it was a success to be able to transition from a cruise to land event and, from all accounts, the crowd had a good time and stuck to the theme.

“All of our events are successful and they are non-violent. We have done [over ten] cruises on various Bajan party vessels and also one other land party called OneNorth Aurora,” he said.

He continued: “Initially we had chosen Christmas night because normally after family functions people usually do nothing really in the night time. This was a general comment from a survey that was done therefore we decided to host a party. Sugarland Gardens is a beautiful venue where loud music does not cause a disturbance.”

Patrons had a great time as they enjoyed music by Lil Shotta, Big Mike and Evolution, Champion Crown, Level Vibes and Surfrat while Mole gave a live performance.

Collymore admitted that they would have liked more sponsorship. However, he said they made do with what they had and they thanked all who were on board.

“We would like to thank all sponsors who assisted in the event, especially Swiftpac, Dewars and KFC, our newest sponsors. We also must mention A&A Wholesale, De Cheesecakeboss, Littleflour Cake Boutique, Dynamic Royal Entertainment, Petal Perfection, Stay Fresh Apparel, Print on Demand BB, Petal Perfection Barbados, Design & Decor, Simmz Exclusive and OnePack Rentals for their help as well.”

The promoter said patrons can look out for three events from them in 2020. “Northboyz will be starting off 2020 with OneNorth Aurora on April 4 at Sugarland Gardens, a pre-Crop Over day cruise called Shipahoy on July 5 on board MV Dreamchaser and again ending the year with Pure White V1 – date not confirmed as yet.” (IMC)