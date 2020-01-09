NUPW wants action on promised appointment of public workers - Barbados Today

Three months after expressing elation about Government’s decision to appoint temporary public officers across the board, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) is questioning why this promise is taking so long to be fulfilled.

This morning Acting Deputy General Secretary of the NUPW Wayne Walrond told Barbados TODAY that since Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the

announcement at a Social Partnership meeting last October, he is unaware of any significant number of appointments of public officers.

“We are not getting that feedback of persons being appointed in any large numbers and we are committed to ensuring that this process moves along. We don’t know what is the hold up, we don’t know if directives have been given but were not followed in terms of appointments, but it needs to be sorted,” said Waldron.

The trade unionist revealed that the NUPW plans to put the issue of appointments on the front burner on the list of urgent labour issues to be addressed in 2020. He also noted that members have made it clear to the union that they needed to be out of this perpetual state of employment limbo early into the new decade, as this continues to be a major stumbling block to their ability to make critical financial and investment decisions.

“Despite the promises this is still outstanding. Based on the commitment given, workers have legitimate expectations of being appointed and therefore it is on our agenda for this year. Many workers are anxious to be appointed and to get on with their lives,” said Waldron.

He lamented further, “For too long these temporary workers have been unable to do the simple things that appointed workers take for granted. They would like to get some credit and pursue their goals like everybody else. So we are pleading with the Government and relevant authorities to have these appointments done as a matter of urgency.”

Last October, president of the NUPW Akanni McDowall revealed that Prime Minister Mia Mottley, during a meeting of the Social Partnership that month, announced that she would be appointing all temporary public officers with three years or more of unbroken service. As a condition, those to be appointed must not have had any adverse reports against them.

McDowall, upon breaking the news, said he was over the moon at the decision, as the union had been championing this issue for years.

“Some officers have been temporary for as long as 15 years and lack security of tenure. Because of this, officers have not been able to improve their circumstances and have been unable, for example, to secure mortgages or plan their family life. The NUPW is satisfied with this long-awaited policy decision taken by the Government,” he said at the time.

[email protected]