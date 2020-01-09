Their Christmas finest . . . Queen’s Park comes alive with color and style - Barbados Today
January 9, 2020

January 9, 2020

Hundreds of Barbadians kept the tradition of spending Christmas morning in Queen’s Park in grand style.

The well-manicured grounds on the outskirts of the city were accented with the colours of the rainbow as Barbadians displayed their best dresses, hats, skirts, suits, and ties.

Some families showed out with matching outfits while others celebrated their African roots in the creative patterns of their clothing. Their sophisticated wardrobe choices, however, did not stop them from dancing, mingling and enjoying the massive concert put on by the National Cultural Foundation.

As is customary, the group Promise headlined much of the show and did not fail to impress as the melodic voices of the group’s lead singers blended seamlessly with a packed band that played almost up until noon.

Exceptional performances by the Royal Barbados Police Force Band and the Royal Diadems Chorale would not be overshadowed and received tremendous applause from the crowd.

Locals and visitors later broke out into a spontaneous, but well-synchronized line dancing routine as calypsonians Biggie Irie and Adrian Clarke graced the stage. While increasing the musical tempo of the event, they preserved the festive feeling with a number of well-known Christmas carols in separate performances.

Several Government Ministers including Minister of Home Affairs Edmund Hinkson and Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Trade Sandra Husbands mingled freely with those in the crowd.

Another addition to this year’s celebration was a large booth dedicated to the promotion of the government’s We Gatherin’ 2020 initiative with the hope that the level of love and togetherness displayed in Queen’s Park on Christmas Day will be present next year. (KS)

NB: Please see Fashion Today pages 28& 29 for more fashion in Queen’s Park.

