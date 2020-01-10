Digicel introduces plan changes - Barbados Today

Some postpaid Digicel (Barbados) customers will have to dig a little deeper in their pockets to cover their bill as the telecommunications provider introduces some “upgraded postpaid plans”.

The company said it had upgraded its “Freedom” suite of plans, which would provide customers with its “new and improved bundling options”.

Customers will be asked to pay a little more for one of the cheaper plans – the Freedom More, which has been increased from $75 to $85 per month. The changes will commence on January 28.

Under this plan, the company will be offering 5GB of data instead of 4GB, and international long-distance calls will be included in the anywhere minutes.

The monthly fee for the “Freedom Xtra” plan will remain at $150, and instead of unlimited “local off-net voice” calls, this will be included in the anywhere minutes. The Freedom Extra would no longer be available.

Digicel also informed its postpaid customers that effective January 6, there would be one way barring seven days after the bill’s due date, and two-way barring would occur after 30 days.

