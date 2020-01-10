Digicel introduces plan changes - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Digicel introduces plan changes - by January 10, 2020

Marlon Madden
Article by
Published on
January 10, 2020

Some postpaid Digicel (Barbados) customers will have to dig a little deeper in their pockets to cover their bill as the telecommunications provider introduces some “upgraded postpaid plans”.

The company said it had upgraded its “Freedom” suite of plans, which would provide customers with its “new and improved bundling options”.

Customers will be asked to pay a little more for one of the cheaper plans – the Freedom More, which has been increased from $75 to $85 per month. The changes will commence on January 28.

Under this plan, the company will be offering 5GB of data instead of 4GB, and international long-distance calls will be included in the anywhere minutes.

The monthly fee for the “Freedom Xtra” plan will remain at $150, and instead of unlimited “local off-net voice” calls, this will be included in the anywhere minutes. The Freedom Extra would no longer be available.

Digicel also informed its postpaid customers that effective January 6, there would be one way barring seven days after the bill’s due date, and two-way barring would occur after 30 days.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Fight the urge to fight change in education

It is a painfully unnerving exercise to witness knee-jerk opposition to change among leaders who purport to represent their...

LIAT’s new board in place

One of Barbados’ former civil servants, Juanita Thorington Powlett, has joined local businessman Mark Maloney as a member...

‘Reconnecting with the Motherland’ in film

A Barbadian movie, set to premiere here Tuesday and cinemas in the West African nations of Ghana and Nigeria, is being billed...

PM calls for religious tolerance, diversity

Religious groups in the Caribbean have been challenged to share their stories, as the Prime Minister called for a greater...

More nurses pass exam but ‘recruit outside for now’, says BNA

More Barbadians are passing the Caribbean exam to qualify to be registered nurses, prompting the head of the nursing...

No surety, accused remanded

An olive branch was extended to Kevin Leondre Clarke in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today, but after he failed...

Greaves tells court why he didn’t appear as expected

Damien Antonio Greaves almost lost his freedom and his surety almost had to forfeit $3,000 when he eventually turned up to...

Sudden death

Barbados recorded a sudden death this morning at the popular One Accord Plaza in Warrens, St Michael. About 9 o’clock,...

Police force disavow WhatsApp ‘security alert’

Police have distanced themselves from a “security alert” currently making the rounds on WhatsApp, warning of a burglary...

3 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share3