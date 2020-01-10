LIAT’s new board in place - Barbados Today

One of Barbados’ former civil servants, Juanita Thorington Powlett, has joined local businessman Mark Maloney as a member of the new Board of Directors of struggling airline, LIAT.

The island-hopping carrier today announced that it had appointed a new Board of Directors, which will be chaired by former Barbados Prime Minister Professor Owen Arthur.

According to the airline, the new board has already given Arthur a charge to meet with regional leaders on ways to stabilize the troubled airline.

“The new chairman has been tasked by the board to undertake a special assignment to meet with regional prime ministers to discuss sustainability of the airline,” LIAT said in a statement this afternoon.

“This assignment will be supported by other directors and the management team of the airline,” it added.

This comes, following the company’s general meeting held in Antigua on Monday.

The Board of Directors is also made up of Michael Holder and Robert Riley, who were appointed by Barbados; Carolyn Tonge, Lennox Weston and Sir Robin Yearwood, who were appointed by Antigua and Barbuda; and banker Isaac Solomon from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

LIAT said the new directors brought over 100 years’ of combined aviation experience to the airline and regional transportation sector.

“The directors have demonstrated exceptional records of performance and service to the industry and to the region,” it said.

“LIAT’s shareholders, management and staff welcome our directors to the LIAT and look forward to working together with the new Board to foster and strengthen regional transportation and integration,” the company added.

Professor Arthur currently serves as a Professor of Practice at the University of The West Indies, the airline pointed out.

“He has served the Caribbean as a learned statesman including his work presiding over the regional process to revise the Treaty of Chaguaramas to establish the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME),” said LIAT.