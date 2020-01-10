Sudden death - Barbados Today
Sudden death

Marlon Madden
January 10, 2020

Barbados recorded a sudden death this morning at the popular One Accord Plaza in Warrens, St Michael.

About 9 o’clock, Ermine Brathwaite,  believed to be in her early 60’s, reportedly left a pharmacy in the small shopping complex and was making her way along the corridor when she started complaining about feeling unwell.

As word of the incident spread, dozens of people gathered at the location.

One eyewitness, who did not want to be identified, told Barbados TODAY that the elderly woman sat on a bench close to a deli, complaining about chest pain and being unable to breathe properly.

She then collapsed and died.

A medical doctor officially pronounced the woman dead about an hour and a half later.
