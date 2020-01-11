More industrial relations training needed - Redman - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

More industrial relations training needed – Redman - by January 11, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

The President of the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) Mary Redman says a lack of industrial relations (IR) training is responsible for many of the problems the school system is experiencing.

Redman claimed that for many years, BSTU has attempted to persuade Ministry of Education officials of the necessity to train members of school boards in IR and has even suggested that such training should form a prerequisite for the acceptance of positions on boards.

“Chairpersons and especially key board employees like secretary treasurers have created many problems because of this lack of a basic knowledge of IR principles, procedures and even of the relevant legislation. Many chairpersons, we have found have been influenced by some principals who have their own agendas.

“And because of their lack of IR exposure and knowledge of legislation, they create and get themselves in many breaches of the rights of education workers. Within recent times, we have been experiencing serious problems with some secretary treasurers who are acting outside of their authority.

“We have too many contentious issues being addressed in this regard at the moment. In both cases, the genesis of these matters have been aided and abetted by principals in those schools,” Redman lamented.

The President raised her concerns about the vexing issue as she delivered remarks at a press conference hosted by the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, to discuss industrial relations issues developing in the education sector. It was held at the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) headquarters, this morning.

Redman said she was also concerned about unfair dismissals, obstructed appointments, illegal secondments within the teaching service, denial of members’ legitimate expectations to continued employment, lack of acknowledgement of correspondence from the union, unwillingness to set up requested meetings, and a disregard for the process of the grievance procedure as outlined in the Public Service Act.

“This procedure has been established specifically to stop grievances from escalating into disputes and that important rationale for the existence of this legislation is obviously unknown and unappreciated by those who should know better. It has been our experience that there is little regard for this legislation,” she said.

Noting that BSTU was also concerned about the handling of the review process by school boards regarding teachers evaluation, Redman said the Union expects that authorities will take appropriate actions to remedy the lapses in IR best practice by school boards and to engender the quality of industrial relations that will redound to the benefit who work and learn in educational institutions. (AH)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

CTUSAB calls for investigation at Princess Margaret School

The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) is calling on Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw...

We Gatherin’ 2020 to shine spotlight on hospitals

We Gatherin’ 2020 will shine a spotlight on the hospitals of Barbados, which are earmarked to benefit from its...

Woman dies after JetBlue flight from Barbados; family wants answers

SOURCE: PIX11 News – A selfless Queens mother, grandmother and beloved nurse for over 40 years took her last breath...

Walcott insists multilateral trade must benefit all

Multilateral trade must redound to the benefit of all, regardless of size. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade,...

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down plane

Iran has admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. An...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with...

#BTEditorial – The new ‘talk’ in Barbados is welcomed, at last.

The cases were the talk of a nation. On one hand, a self-proclaimed ‘superstar’, Timothy Rugrat St Pierre, was remanded...

Sergeant Waithe failed to tell court full details of assault

A Bridgetown magistrate under fire over his sentencing practices has cleared the air surrounding his decision to bond a man...

‘Some plant, animal life disruption’ from Hyatt – Environmental Impact Assessment

Building the $350 million Hyatt Ziva Resort on Bay Street will result in the modest loss of area animal and plant life...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share