OAS scholarship opportunities in China - Barbados Today

OAS scholarship opportunities in China

January 12, 2020

The Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment, in its capacity as the National Liaison Office for the Organization of American States (OAS), has advised that there are scholarship opportunities for Barbadians.

Scholarships at bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels are being offered by higher education institutions in the People’s Republic of China, through the Ministry of Education of China.

Programmes will be offered onsite and will be taught in Chinese and/or English. However, students may be required to undertake one or two years of language training for degree courses, which are offered in Chinese.

For more information on the scholarships, benefits and how to apply, persons may visit the OAS website.

The deadline for online submission of applications is Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

