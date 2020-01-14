Luther Thorne ‘painted’ Green - Barbados Today

The Green House machines reigned as champions of Luther Thorne Memorial Primary School inter-house sports for a fourth consecutive year after collecting 571 points today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The champion house edged second-placed Yellow House with 504 points. Red House were safe in third place having scored 485 points ahead of Blue House with 366 points for the fourth position.

Keziah Monah of Red House emerged as the top female athlete with 49 points for victrix ludorum honours. Competing in the Under-13 Girls age group, Monah captured the first position in the 200m, long jump, was second in the 100m, 400m, cricket ball, and placed fourth in the 600m.

Victor ludorum hailed from the Under-nine Boys Division in the person of Rhys Knight of Red House. He was victorious in the 80m, 100m and came second in 150m for an individual total of 28 points.

Champions Green House dominated the Under-11 age group compliments Gia Greenidge and Micaiah Brathwaite.

Greenidge tallied 38 points having won the 100m, 200m, 300, was fourth in the cricket ball throw and seventh in the long jump. Braithwaite was unstoppable on the track and accumulated 38 points having won the 100m, 200m, 300m and finished second in the long jump.

Azevier Callender of Yellow House stamped his authority to emerge king of the Under-13 Boys Division with 27 points. In the 400m Callender was first, placed fourth in the 200m, cricket ball throw, was fifth in the 100m and sixth in the long jump.

In the Under-nine Girls, Jada Richards of Yellow House won all four of her events in the 80m, 100m, 150m, and long jump for 40 points.