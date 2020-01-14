Luther Thorne ‘painted’ Green - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Luther Thorne ‘painted’ Green - by January 14, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 14, 2020

The Green House machines reigned as champions of Luther Thorne Memorial Primary School inter-house sports for a fourth consecutive year after collecting 571 points today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The champion house edged second-placed Yellow House with 504 points. Red House were safe in third place having scored 485 points ahead of Blue House with 366 points for the fourth position.

Keziah Monah of Red House emerged as the top female athlete with 49 points for victrix ludorum honours. Competing in the Under-13 Girls age group, Monah captured the first position in the 200m, long jump, was second in the 100m, 400m, cricket ball, and placed fourth in the 600m.

Victrix ludorum Keziah Monah of Red House anchored her team to victory in the Under-13 Girls 4x100m relay.

Victor ludorum hailed from the Under-nine Boys Division in the person of Rhys Knight of Red House. He was victorious in the 80m, 100m and came second in 150m for an individual total of 28 points.

Champions Green House dominated the Under-11 age group compliments Gia Greenidge and Micaiah Brathwaite.

Greenidge tallied 38 points having won the 100m, 200m, 300, was fourth in the cricket ball throw and seventh in the long jump. Braithwaite was unstoppable on the track and accumulated 38 points having won the 100m, 200m, 300m and finished second in the long jump.

Micaiah Brathwaite of Green House was named Under-11 division champion and showed just why with another unstoppable performance in the 4x100m relay.

Azevier Callender of Yellow House stamped his authority to emerge king of the Under-13 Boys Division with 27 points. In the 400m Callender was first, placed fourth in the 200m, cricket ball throw, was fifth in the 100m and sixth in the long jump.

In the Under-nine Girls, Jada Richards of Yellow House won all four of her events in the 80m, 100m, 150m, and long jump for 40 points.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share38
40 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Aussies dismantle vaunted Indian attack

David Warner and Aaron Finch broke Australia’s record partnership against India as the visitors romped home by 10 wickets...

Archer abuser gets two-year ban

A man who racially abused England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the first Test against New Zealand in November has been...

Bravo ‘over the moon’ at recall

He might be the oldest member in West Indies’ T20 squad for the Ireland series, but Dwayne Bravo feels like a “kid”...

St Michael derby to bring end to exciting Community Football Tournament

St. Michael East (SME) and St. Michael North East (SMNE) will have a derby when they meet in the Under-19 National Sports...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Focus on Shimron Hetmyer

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard seemed to have to make good on his promise to take “tough decisions” after being...

Local netballers need greater assistance

As the Barbados Netball Association (BNA) prepares to celebrate 45 years of existence in March, president Nisha Craigwell...

West Indies sweeps Ireland 3-0 in ODI series

West Indies swept its one-day international series against Ireland 3-0 with a five-wicket win and 64 balls remaining under...

Tenacious WI grab ODI series against Ireland

With a combination of tenacity and luck, West Indies overcame Ireland by one wicket with one ball remaining in the second...

Chris Gayle

Gayle eyeing ICC T20 World Cup

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has hinted at playing franchise cricket until the age of 45. Currently in Bangladesh to take...

40 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share38