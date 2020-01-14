Police probe shooting incident - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Police probe shooting incident - by January 14, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 14, 2020

Police are on the scene of a shooting incident at New Orleans, St Michael. There are no reports of injuries.

More details as they come to hand.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share4
8 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Barbadians to share ideas with PM Mottley

Barbadians will get an opportunity to share their ideas with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley about how to transform this...

Murder accused remanded

Renico Dadrian Murray, of no fixed place of abode, has been remanded to Dodds prison in connection with the December 21, 2018...

#BTEditorial – Saving The City a capital idea

It is a sobering but vitally important issue facing the entire nation. Our capital city, nearly 400 years old, is dying. This...

NIFCA is on Amazon

For the first time in its history, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has made the National Independence Festival of...

DLP questions Dottin’s role in crime fight

What is Darwin Dottin doing for the people of Barbados? That was a key question on the lips of Democratic Labour Party (DLP)...

Culture Minister to artistes: Get on board with crime fight

Artistes on Sunday were urged by the Minister responsible for the arts to join a campaign against crime and violence. As he...

‘Rum academy’ idea gets ministerial support

A rum academy, suggested by a prominent distiller has received backing from Minister of Tourism and International Transport...

Verla Depeiza

‘Mash up’ and rebuild, says DLP president

Barbados’ education system will need to be dismantled if authorities wish to thoroughly address the country’s troubling...

Medicinal marijuana licensing ‘to begin next month’

Five months into the life of new legislation to allow the cultivation of medicinal marijuana, investors can start applying...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share4