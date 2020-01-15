‘Satan made me do it’ - Barbados Today

While “the devil” caused him to snatch a lady’s bag from a Baxter’s Road establishment, Anthony McDonald Emmanuel Griffith claimed his conscience would not allow him to take its contents.

The 35-year-old, Lightfoot Lane, St Michael resident, told Magistrate Douglas Frederick: “I ain’t take nothing in the bag. I tell she sorry. That was Satan, that was the devil that make me do that.”

Griffith made the comment moments after he pleaded guilty to stealing a $150 bag belonging to Angela Clarke on January 11.

Sergeant Vernon Waithe told the court the complainant was at Angela’s Fish and Grill Bar when she noticed a hand reach through the door and snatched the bag which was on the counter near the rear exit. Clarke who was sitting at the time gave chase as the culprit ran across the car park and on to Wharton Gap before he stopped at a nearby wall.

The prosecutor said Griffith then frantically searched through the bag as a shouting Clarke approached him. Griffith stopped, approached Clarke and said: “Look, look I give you back your bag”. He then walked off towards Baxter’s Road while Clarke reported the matter to police. He was arrested two days later.

Sergeant Waithe also informed the magistrate that while Griffith did not have a criminal record, he was before the court in March last year charged with stealing a tablet belonging to his sister. “He was sent to Verdun House but he did not complete the programme there.”

Magistrate Frederick chastised Griffith saying that he had been given a chance but had squandered the opportunity.

Griffith replied; “ Yes Sir, what you going to do for me boss. Can I try again?

“I sorry, I ain’t take nothing in the bag, I went and give back the lady her bag and I tell her I am sorry. She said she know what she going to do and that is what she do with me. That was Satan though, that wasn’t me . . . I wouldn’t do that . . . stealing a bag? Then I say you, you doing foolishness boy . . . I say no way and I turn ‘round and give back the lady she bag. I ain’t tek nothing.

“I tell her sorry, she say sorry? I know what I am going to do with you,” Griffith said as he explained his actions.

For that crime he was given nine months in prison.

“Nine months, that easy Sir. I ain’t vex at all,” he said in response to the sentence.

A six-month concurrent sentence was also imposed on the previous theft charge since he failed to remain at Verdun and complete the programme.

“You need help. They need to get a regimental place . . . so that you all can’t walk out,” Magistrate Frederick said as he delivered his ruling.