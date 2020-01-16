Buju on fire . . . Artiste included on Bad Boys soundtrack - Barbados Today
Buju on fire . . . Artiste included on Bad Boys soundtrack

January 16, 2020

Reggae artiste Buju Banton has started 2020 with a bang.

The entertainer who ended 2019 by signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label is featured on the official soundtrack for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s movie, Bad Boys For Life. Buju is featured on a track titled Murda She Wrote.

The announcement was made via DJ Khaled’s official Instagram page on Wednesday. As part of the soundtrack, Buju joins the likes of Smith’s son Jaden, Meek Mill, City Girls, Black-Eyed Peas, and J Balvin.

THE WEEKEND STAR sought to get a comment from Buju’s team on how the feature came about, but other than confirming the artiste’s inclusion, no other information was offered.

This is not the first time a Jamaican has featured on the official soundtrack for the Bad Boys movie franchise. When the first movie was released in 1996, Diana King made the cut with her song Shy Guy. Inner Circle’s Bad Boys’ Reply, featuring Tek, was also on that soundtrack.

The reggae group’s song, Bad Boys, has the movie’s official title track for all three films.

Bad Boys For Life, which is the final movie in the franchise of three movies, is expected to premiere on Friday, January 17. That is also the date the soundtrack is expected to be released. The project was produced by We The Best Music Group and Epic Records.

(Jamaica Star)

