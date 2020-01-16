Confessed murderer says he was so blinded, he did not know right from wrong - Barbados Today
Fidel Nkomo Alleyne told police he was “so blinded by love” for his co-conspirator that he took the life of 22-year-old Lamar Carter back in February 2015.

Alleyne, of No. 116 Denton Road, Grazettes, St Michael made the confession to police when he dictated a statement on what led to Carter’s shooting death between February 9 and 10.

Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Blackman gave the details of that statement taken on February 11, 2015 moments after Alleyne pleaded guilty to murder in the No. 3 Supreme Court before Justice Carlisle Greaves.

Reading the statement Blackman said Alleyne told police that his co accused Malissa Carla Griffith, who today also pleaded guilty to the same murder, confided in him about a year before that Carter “does abuse she” and she had to visit a health facility on many occasions.

The statement said that after discussing the situation with Griffith several times, she ask him if he could help her. “I ask how? She say like do he something.” However, he kept putting if off, following months of conversations about what he was do .

“I was so in love with she that I was blinded by love of what is right from wrong. Finally we come to a decision that the best time to do it would be when she was out of the island,” the prosecutor revealed to the court.

Despite this he told police he tried to avoid the situation for weeks while Griffith was overseas but she kept calling asking ‘when I gine do it?’ He finally responded ‘tomorrow’, meaning February 9, 2015.

“She told me that if I don’t do it, we friendship over. I did not want to lose her friendship because she is the only thing I have gine on in my life right now,” the statement read by Blackman said. “I was just suppose to beat up on he.”

Alleyne and Carter later met at the Bagatelle roundabout.

“I get in he car and we drove a little way down the road and I pull out my gun and I tell he to get out the car . . . He ask me what gine on and I tell he this is a robbery. We start to scuffle and I tried to subdue he. He went down on the ground and I pulled the trigger and the gun went off hitting he head,” Alleyne said in the statement.

He said police later approached him but he subsequently drove off. He later realised the police had on the flashing lights but he did not stop.

During that time he apologized to his relative for getting him involved. They evaded police and got out the car on a hill and ran across a pasture. It was at that time that he lost the gun. He then took back roads, changed clothes, and contacted his relative to find out whether he had gotten home and messaged Griffith.

“She asked me if I do the thing and I tell she ‘yes it turn bad’. She asked me what I do with the phone and I tell she I left it in the car. She tell me I is a c***. I tell she you believe I do that fuh you and all she could tell me is that I is a c***.”

Griffith then told him that she was returning to the island the following day and she would “link up”. But he borrowed a suitcase and sweater from a friend, went to the Grantley Adams International Airport and purchased a ticket to New York.

“I tell myself that if the police hold me I gine confess,” the statement said.

Alleyne returns before Justice Greaves on Friday, January 31 for sentencing after his attorney-at-law Andrew Pilgrim, Q.C. waived the request for a  pre-sentencing report.

Alleyne’s bail was revoked today and he was remanded to HMP Dodds.

