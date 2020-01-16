Culinary excellence . . . 15 local aspiring chefs receive ACF Certification - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Culinary excellence . . . 15 local aspiring chefs receive ACF Certification - by January 16, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 16, 2020

The Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute (CCCI) will host Chef Jeffery Rotz, Certified Culinary Educator, Certified Executive Chef and Fellow of the American Academy of Chefs (AAC®) with the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

Chef Rotz will be in Barbados to present the official certificates to the first 15 graduates in Barbados to receive the ACF Certified Culinarian designation. The Certified Culinarians will receive their official certificates on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at a reception hosted in the Mount Restaurant, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

CCCI Barbados offers professional culinary training with certification from worldwide accredited institutions including the American Culinary Federation and City and Guilds through the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), giving local aspiring chefs the opportunity to further their culinary training beyond the level of cook, without having to travel overseas.

Food and Beverage professionals can also earn Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) in Food Preparation & Cookery, Levels 1 & 2 at the Institute.

In partnership with the ACF, the Institute offers culinary professionals the opportunity to gain the internationally accredited designation of Certified Culinarian or Certified Sous Chef. The classes are delivered by accredited ACF professionals and assessed by ACF certification evaluators.

Chef Rotz is also a Worldchefs Certified Executive Chef (WCEC), a Certified Food Management Professional (FMP) and a retired US Navy veteran.

Chef Rotz will be at UWI from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 to talk about the ACF, ACF programmes, the accreditation process and the importance of becoming certified. (PR)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Moving the spirit . . . Writing and religion more similar than not

Storytelling and religion were inseparable from the beginning of man’s existence and continues to be so today. This places...

Clouds and ocean currents under review . . . Barbados the launching pad for international climate study

Evidence has shown that the Caribbean will be one of the most adversely affected areas as the world experiences significant...

All are important . . . Leave the plantation legacy behind – PM Mottley

“Every single person matters. The first rule is respect one, respect all, and if we can do that as a nation rather than...

61 tech ready . . . St Alban’s Primary school students receive tablets

Sixty-one Class three students at St Alban’s Primary School were smiling from ear to ear today when they received tablets...

Flights of fantasy . . . Imagination on display at Frank Collymore Hall

Through writing, one can explore fancifulness of the mind, conjure images that, despite their surreal suggestions, resonate...

A boost for sports . . . Sports Science Society signs MOU with Trinidad football club

The Sports Science Society of the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus is securing internships across the region...

Forging links . . . Government to partner with civil society groups

Government is looking to better facilitate the third Sector this year by reaching out to established charities such as the...

A ‘calabash’ wins . . . Literary Endowment has first prize winner again 

Attributes such as ‘compelling and vivid characters’, ‘novel story-telling angles’ and ‘easy to read’ are the...

An exceptional team . . . Outstanding 2019 for the Sandals brand

If 2019 is any indication, the Sandals brand in Barbados is in store for a similar or more stellar year in 2020. That’s...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share