Culinary excellence . . . 15 local aspiring chefs receive ACF Certification - Barbados Today

The Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute (CCCI) will host Chef Jeffery Rotz, Certified Culinary Educator, Certified Executive Chef and Fellow of the American Academy of Chefs (AAC®) with the American Culinary Federation (ACF).

Chef Rotz will be in Barbados to present the official certificates to the first 15 graduates in Barbados to receive the ACF Certified Culinarian designation. The Certified Culinarians will receive their official certificates on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at a reception hosted in the Mount Restaurant, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

CCCI Barbados offers professional culinary training with certification from worldwide accredited institutions including the American Culinary Federation and City and Guilds through the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS), giving local aspiring chefs the opportunity to further their culinary training beyond the level of cook, without having to travel overseas.

Food and Beverage professionals can also earn Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) in Food Preparation & Cookery, Levels 1 & 2 at the Institute.

In partnership with the ACF, the Institute offers culinary professionals the opportunity to gain the internationally accredited designation of Certified Culinarian or Certified Sous Chef. The classes are delivered by accredited ACF professionals and assessed by ACF certification evaluators.

Chef Rotz is also a Worldchefs Certified Executive Chef (WCEC), a Certified Food Management Professional (FMP) and a retired US Navy veteran.

Chef Rotz will be at UWI from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 to talk about the ACF, ACF programmes, the accreditation process and the importance of becoming certified. (PR)