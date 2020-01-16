Different outcome for two accused - Barbados Today
Different outcome for two accused

A couple facing charges of criminal deception appeared in a Bridgetown court yesterday but while one was released on bail, the other was not so fortunate.

Noel Lionel Taylor, 42, of Galloway Lane, Waterford, St Michael was remanded until February 12 while his 19-year-old girlfriend Tishana Talicia Tia Barker, of the same address – who is also the mother of his one-year-old child – was granted $5,000 bail to reappear before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on the same date.

The couple is jointly charged with dishonestly obtaining a $9,800 loan from the Barbados Public Workers Cooperative Credit Union Limited in Barker’s name, with intent to criminally deprive the financial institution by falsely representing that she was then employed as a janitor at Butcher’s Waste Cleaning Service earning $450 weekly and that she was also a subscriber to the Flow network.

Tishana Talicia Tia Barker and Noel Lionel Taylor

The two are also charged with engaging in money laundering, in that they disposed of $9,800 being the proceeds of crime. They were not required to plead to the indictable charges. Prosecutor Krishna Graham objected to bail for Taylor but had no objections to Barker’s release.

Attorney-at-law Angela Mitchell-Gittens is representing the accused while Magistrate Douglas Frederick is presiding over the case.

