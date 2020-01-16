Lawrence T Gay to close, undergo tests - Barbados Today
Lawrence T Gay to close, undergo tests

Colville Mounsey
January 16, 2020

Two weeks into the new school term, the Lawrence T Gay Primary School will close its doors for the rest of the week to allow for environmental tests to determine the source of air quality problems which have plagued the school since late last year.

The decision follows a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with teachers and their representative, the Barbados Union of Teachers, which was chaired by the Chief Education Officer at the ministry’s conference centre.

The ministry said it then met with officials from the ministries of health and labour, and continued with its “investigations in the surrounding community” today. “It intends to continue with these investigations,” it added.   

Lawrence T Gay Primary School teachers at the Ministry of Education’s Constitution Road office today.

After concluding the round of meetings, Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw agreed that the school would be closed for the next two days and that the ministry would call in consultants REA Environmental International “to monitor and conduct air quality tests at the site”, the ministry statement said, adding that the tests will require samples to be sent overseas.

The ministry had earlier announced that the school would be closing to allow authorities to put measures in place to seek to identify the source of wind-borne irritants affecting staff and students of the school. The school was closed on Monday as few teachers turned up for work.

Over the next two days, the ministry is to investigate possible locations to house the 496 students and staff of this school, starting with the Class 4 students, the ministry said.

It said: “Identifying a location requires space for school furniture, adequate bathrooms, serving area for lunch and security.

“There is also a need to transfer furniture and materials from the school to the new site and securing insurance for the duration of the occupation of the site.”

The ministry said officials are to address parents at a scheduled PTA meeting on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at the Grace Hill Moravian Church.

Speaking after the meeting ended this afternoon, BUT vice president Richmark Cave deferred to the ministry to make an announcement on the school’s closure but expressed confidence that the ministry was determined to resolve the issues that surfaced last term and forced class interruptions this week.

Cave told reporters after the meeting: “We know the concerns of the school from long time ago and the Ministry of Education, who are our employers, called us in today to have a discussion on these problems and to determine the way forward.

BUT vice president Richmark Cave

“They recognize that as the employer they are obligated to provide a safe environment to work in and they are working with us towards getting that environment healthy and safe.”

Cave revealed that further meetings are planned and could not go into further detail about what was discussed this afternoon.

He added: “Speaking from a union position, we are satisfied that the ministry is working towards providing a healthy environment for the student and staff at Lawrence T. Gay.”

Cave noted that a number of possible solutions were put on the table for officials to mull over as it relates to contingencies.

Last term, officials from the Ministry of Labour, the Environmental Health Department and the Warrens Polyclinic visited Lawrence T. Gay and engaged the staff and students who had complained of itchy skin and burning eyes.

The Ministry of Education has also conducted several air quality tests around the compound. The discomfort to some staff members and students has however continued this term.

