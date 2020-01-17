Rare defeat for Barbados at Arnos Vale - Barbados Today

A proud winning record by Barbados against the Windward Islands at Arnos Vale in St. Vincent was given a knock last Sunday with a three-wicket defeat in the first round of the West Indies first-class Championship.

For roughly three-and-a-half decades, Barbados dominated the Windward Islands both at home and away.

Apart from Arnos Vale, away matches have been played in Dominica, Grenada and St. Lucia but Arnos Vale has become a treasured venue for Barbados after they were beaten there by four wickets in the Shell Shield Championship, way back in 1983.

It was the second straight season Barbados had lost to the Windward Islands following a four-wicket defeat as well at Kensington Oval.

After the Arnos Vale loss 37 years ago, Barbados triumphed at the venue seven times – 1995, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2014, 2017 and 2019. In fact, no matches featuring the Windward Islands and Barbados at Arnos Vale in the period under review have been drawn. (See summarised scores below).

For the records, since 1982 Barbados have beaten the Windward Islands 26 times, while losing eight.

Significantly, after their 1983 success, the Windward Islands did not win again before 2002 – by 71 runs at Kensington Oval.

The teams for the 1983 match were:

Barbados – Gordon Greenidge (captain), Desmond Haynes, Carlisle Best, Thelston Payne, George Reifer, Ricky Skeete, Malcolm Marshall, George Linton, Neil Phillips, Wayne Daniel, Noel Broomes.

Windward Islands – Norbert Phillip (captain), Lockhart Sebastien, Lance John, Shane Julien, Wilf Slack, Albert Texeira, Ignatius Cadette, Neil Williams, Stanley Hinds, Thomas Kentish, Winston Davis.

The 2020 teams were:

Barbados Pride – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Shayne Moseley, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Jomel Warrican, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder.

Windward Islands Volcanoes – Kavem Hodge (captain), Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Kirk Edwards, Alick Athanaze, Emmanuel Stewart, Keron Cottoy, Josh Thomas, Shane Shillingford, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween.

Summarised scores and results of first-class matches between Windward Islands and Barbados at Arnos Vale since 1983:

1983: February 11, 12, 13, 14. Windward Islands won by 4 wickets.

Barbados 243 all out (78 overs) (Thelston Payne 107 not out, Desmond Haynes 27, George Reifer 26, Carlisle Best 20, Ricky Skeete 15; Norbert Phillip 3-49, Neil Williams 3-53, Stanley Hinds 2-27, Winston Davis 2-69) and 196 all out (111.1 overs) (Carlisle Best 37, Malcolm Marshall 36, Neil Phillips 25, Desmond Haynes 18, Noel Broomes 18, Gordon Greenidge 15, George Linton 12, George Reifer 10; Neil Williams 4-38, Norbert Phillips 3-33, Winston Davis 2-49).

Windward Islands 307 all out (115.5 overs) (Lance John 110, Shane Julien 41, Stanley Hinds 24, Wilf Slack 20, Thomas Kentish 18, Neil Williams 15, Ignatius Cadette 14, Norbert Phillip 12, Lockhart Sebastien 11; Wayne Daniel 4-73, Neil Phillips 3-53) and 134-6 (27.5 overs) (Ignatius Cadette 39, Lockhart Sebastien 29 not out, Lance John 21, Shane Julien 13, Wilf Slack 12, Albert Texeira 12; Malcolm Marshall 3-58, Neil Phillips 2-35).

1995: January 13, 14, 15, 16. Barbados won by 8 wickets.

Barbados 440-5 declared (141 overs) (Desmond Haynes 201 not out, Floyd Reifer 81, Ricky Hoyte 54, Livingstone Puckerin 44, Philo Wallace 16; Ervine Warrican 2-84) and 36-2 (7 overs) (Floyd Reifer 12 not out, Ricky Hoyte 11; Ian Allen 2-18).

Windward Islands 289 all out (106.4 overs) (Dawnley Joseph 94, Roy Marshall 44, Uzzah Pope 28, Kester Sylvester 25, Nixon McClean 25, John Eugene 18, Ervine Warrican 12; Winston Reid 6-73, Vasbert Drakes 2-66) and 175 all out (69.2 overs) (Kester Sylvester 80, John Eugene 28, Ian Allen 15; Ottis Gibson 3-54, Vasbert Drakes 2-43, Winston Reid 2-52).

2003: January 31, February 1, 2. Barbados won by 7 wickets.

Windward Islands 156 all out (76.3 overs) (Devon Smith 86, Kenroy Peters 17, Rawl Lewis 11; Ian Bradshaw 3-37, Ryan Hurley 3-57, Antonio Thomas 2-0, Sulieman Benn 2-37) and 223 all out (74.4 overs) (Devon Smith 55, Romel Currency 41, Orlanzo Jackson 30, Darren Sammy 25, John Eugene 20, Kester Sylvester 19; Sulieman Benn 5-68, Tino Best 2-17).

Barbados 232 all out (70.1 overs) (Ryan Hurley 116, Dwayne Smith 39, Philo Wallace 21, Courtney Browne 12, Ian Bradshaw 11; Orlanzo Jackson 4-80, Shane Shillingford 3-50, Deighton Butler 2-32) and 150-3 (59.4 overs) (Sherwin Campbell 66 not out, Philo Wallace 32, Floyd Reifer 26, Dwayne Smith 18 not out; Rawl Lewis 2-29).

2005: February 11, 12, 13. Barbados won by 8 wickets.

Barbados 310 all out (87.1 overs) (Dwayne Smith 104, Courtney Browne 45, Patrick Browne 38, Ryan Layne 32, Ryan Hinds 31, Pedro Collins 18, Dale Richards 16, Kurt Wilkinson 11; Kenroy Peters 3-52, Darren Sammy 2-59, Deighton Butler 2-77) and 73-2 (14.4 overs) (Dwayne Smith 33 not out, Dale Richards 21, Sherwin Campbell 19; Rawl Lewis 2-15).

Windward Islands 55 all out (22.4 overs) (Sergio Fedee 13, Rawl Lewis 13; Ryan Hinds 3-8, Pedro Collins 3-19, Corey Collymore 3-20) and 323 all out (106.3 overs) (Devon Smith 99, Darren Sammy 85, Junior Murray 55, Craigg Emmanuel 31, Shane Shillingford 10; Pedro Collins 4-51, Ryan Hinds 3-35, Dwayne Smith 2-74).

2008: January 4, 5, 6. Barbados won by 9 wickets.

Windward Islands 190 all out (70.4 overs) (Liam Sebastien 68, Hyron Shallow 30, Andre Fletcher 24, Donwell Hector 19; Sulieman Benn 4-30) and 193 all out (79.3 overs) (Lindon James 56 not out, Mervin Matthew 24, Miles Bascombe 20, Liam Sebastien 18, Andre Fletcher 14, Hyron Shallow 14, Donwell Hector 14; Dwayne Smith 3-41, Tino Best 2-31, Sulieman Benn 2-47).

Barbados 246 all out (78.5 overs) (Ryan Hinds 95 not out, Tino Best 39, Dale Richards 30, Kemar Roach 16, Dwayne Smith 13, Carlo Morris 13, Shamarh Brooks 11, Alcindo Holder 10; Shane Shillingford 4-60, Nelon Pascal 4-70) and 142-1 (28.4 overs) (Dale Richards 80, Jason Haynes 36 not out, Dwayne Smith 26 not out).

2014: December 5, 6, 7, 8. Barbados won by 11 runs.

Barbados 352 all out (131.2 overs) (Roston Chase 120 not out, Shai Hope 50, Omar Phillips 38, Carlos Brathwaite 29, Jonathan Carter 25, Kyle Corbin 19, Miguel Cummins 18, Jomel Warrican 17, Ashley Nurse 15, Shane Dowrich 13; Alston Bobb 3-89, Kenroy Peters 2-62) and 128 all out (49.2 overs) (Shai Hope 34, Dwayne Smith 21, Shane Dowrich 20, Carlos Brathwaite 17, Ashley Nurse 13, Roston Chase 11; Shane Shillingford 5-46, Kenroy Peters 2-25, Mervin Matthew 2-27).

Windward Islands 274 all out (99.5 overs) (Johnson Charles 151, Andre Fletcher 61, Tyrone Theophile 20; Jomel Warrican 5-75, Ashley Nurse 4-56) and 195 all out (70 overs) (Andre Fletcher 65 not out, Keddy Lesporis 45, Alston Bobb 26, Johnson Charles 25; Dwayne Smith 3-30, Ashley Nurse 2-34, Carlos Brathwaite 2-36, Roston Chase 2-37).

2017: November 16, 17, 18, 19. Barbados won by 135 runs.

Barbados 360 all out (131.2 overs) (Kevin Stoute 84, Anthony Alleyne 82, Kenroy Williams 55, Shayne Moseley 54, Justin Greaves 54, Ashley Nurse 12; Tyrone Theophile 5-56, Shane Shillingford 3-102) and 171 all out (61 overs) (Mario Rampersaud 36 not out, Jonathan Carter 25, Kevin Stoute 21, Justin Greaves 20, Keon Harding 14, Shamarh Brooks 11, Kenroy Williams 10; Shane Shillingford 5-74, Kyle Mayers 2-21, Kavem Hodge 2-32).

Windward Islands 222 all out (80.5 overs) (Roland Cato 64, Kyle Mayers 56 not out, Kavem Hodge 38, Tyrone Theophile 19; Kenroy Williams 3-21, Jomel Warrican 3-49) and 174 all out (64.4 overs) (Kyle Mayers 76, Taryck Gabriel 33, Tyrone Theophile 19; Kenroy Williams 4-36, Justin Greaves 2-16).

2019: February 21, 22, 23, 24. Barbados won by 23 runs.

Barbados 215 all out (62.2 overs) (Tevyn Walcott 66, Jonathan Carter 42, Jomel Warrican 25, Shamarh Brooks 22, Chaim Holder 18; Larry Edward 3-29, Josh Thomas 3-55, Shermon Lewis 2-40) and 192 all out (89 overs) (Shayne Moseley 53, Jomel Warrican 44, Aaron Jones 25, Rashidi Boucher 18, Shamar Springer 10; Ray Jordan 3-21, Alick Athanaze 3-37, Larry Edward 2-56).

Windward Islands 138 all out (57.4 overs) (Kimani Melius 50, Sunil Ambris 22, Devon Smith 18, Alick Athanaze 17; Jomel Warrican 8-45, Chaim Holder 2-31) and 246 all out (96.2 overs) (Kavem Hodge 66, Sunil Ambris 40, Alick Athanaze 33, Roland Cato 31, Devon Smith 28, Shermon Lewis 21; Miguel Cummins 4-53, Jomel Warrican 3-88, Chaim Holder 2-64).

2020: January 9, 10, 11, 12. Windward Islands won by 3 wickets.

Barbados 233 all out (75.5 overs) (Kyle Mayers 106, Jomel Warrican 49, Justin Greaves 20, Keon Harding 12, Shamarh Brooks 11; Keron Cottoy 3-41, Josh Thomas 2-38, Preston McSween 2-43, Shane Shillingford 2-88) and 269 all out (85.3 overs) (Kraigg Brathwaite 72, Tevyn Walcott 40, Justin Greaves 36, Ashley Nurse 23, Jomel Warrican 31, Shayne Moseley 21, Chemar Holder 13 not out, Shamarh Brooks 12; Shane Shillingford 7-105, Preston McSween 2-52).

Windward Islands 234 all out (103.1 overs) (Emmanuel Stewart 50, Keron Cottoy 38, Devon Smith 33, Desron Maloney 30, Kirk Edwards 27, Shermon Lewis 10; Jomel Warrican 4-40, Jonathan Carter 2-16, Ashley Nurse 2-54, Keon Harding 2-62) and 269-7 (88.4 overs) (Desron Maloney 83, Kavem Hodge 60, Kirk Edwards 35, Alick Athanaze 28, Keron Cottoy 28 not out; Jomel Warrican 3-68).

Keith Holder is a veteran, award-winning freelance sports journalist, who has been covering local, regional and International cricket since 1980 as a writer and commentator. He has compiled statistics on the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Division 1 (now Elite) Championship for over three-and-a-half decades and is responsible for editing the BCA website (www.bcacricket.org).

