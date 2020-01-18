Air, water quality problems force school closures - Barbados Today

Two primary schools had to abandon classes today early over problems with air and water.

The St Silas Primary School, at Orange Hill, St. James, was closed as smoke from a nearby fire swept over he school. The Luther Thorne Primary School, at Wildey, St. Michael, was closed at 12:30 p.m. to fix a plumbing issue.

Acting Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson said work would be ongoing this weekend at Luther Thorne Primary to rectify the problem.

She dismissed concerns regarding the water quality at Luther Thorne after representatives from the Barbados Water Authority and the Environmental Protection Department visited the school today and tested water samples.

The findings confirmed that there was no cause for undue concern about the water quality, she said.

Adamson said both the St. Silas and Luther Thorne Primary Schools will reopen on Monday.