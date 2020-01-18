Body washes up at St Philip location - Barbados Today

Police are seeking to identify the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff at St Philip.

Around 9:50 a.m, police were notified that the body was sighted in an area known as Elbow Bay, My Lady Hole, Fortescue.

Police officers from the District ‘C’ station and the Marine Unit joined sailors from the Barbados Coast Guard to retrieve the body and transport it to the jetty at Consett Bay, St John.

Police said the body is too badly decomposed to make it identifiable.