Body washes up at St Philip location - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Body washes up at St Philip location - by January 18, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020

Police are seeking to identify the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff at St Philip.

Around 9:50 a.m, police were notified that the body was sighted in an area known as Elbow Bay, My Lady Hole,  Fortescue.

Police officers from the District ‘C’ station and the Marine Unit joined sailors from the Barbados Coast Guard to retrieve the body and transport it to the jetty at Consett Bay, St John.

Police said the body is too badly decomposed to make it  identifiable.

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share22
23 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Parents demand answers on Lawrence T Gay School

The Ministry of Education’s handling of the air quality challenges plaguing the Lawrence T Gay Primary School since 2015...

New co-op buses by month-end

Less than a year after being retrenched from the Transport Board, 37 ex-workers are finally on the road to owning their own...

Airport opportunities for ‘ordinary’ Barbadians, says Minister

A number of small business operators will soon be able to set up shop at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA)....

Scandal a stain on Barbados

This country’s reputation will take a big hit from yesterday’s conviction of Donville Inniss on money laundering charges....

Jamaican drug trafficker may sue

A local attorney is demanding answers from a regional carrier and the Barbados Immigration Department about why one of her...

Entrepreneurs ‘gatherin’’ in St Lucy

The We Gatherin’ initiative, which launched in the island’s northernmost parish took an entrepreneurial turn Friday as...

Slain man’s love of family remembered

Terry Small who died in a deadly cutlass attack last Independence Day was today eulogised as a loving family man who will be...

St Lucy centre of Barrow centennial

The birth centennial of the father of independence, the Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, on Tuesday will feature a number...

Joy Adamson

Air, water quality problems force school closures

Two primary schools had to abandon classes today early over problems with air and water. The St Silas Primary School, at...

23 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share22