High surf advisory, small craft warning in effect - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

High surf advisory, small craft warning in effect - by January 18, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020
High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect for Barbados as a result of deteriorating marine conditions, which are expected to affect the island from around 6 pm Sunday January 19, until 4 pm, Wednesday, January 22.
Marine model data over the past few days has been consistent in forecasting a progressive deterioration of sea conditions from late Sunday, January 19.
A deep layered low pressure system centered over the Northern Atlantic is forecast to generate northerly swells, which are expected to affect the coastal waters.
On Monday, January 20, swells are expected to peak near 4.0m (13ft) during the morning.
Large waves and dangerous rip-currents during the period could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, north-eastern, north, north-western and western coastlines of Barbados.
Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water during the warning period however; some caution must still be exercised along the southwestern, southern and southeastern coastlines of the island. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.
A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 3 meters (10ft) are forecast to affect the marine area.
A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share2
6 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles – palace

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham...

St Leonards Boys’ School hosts special SBA football event

St Leonards Boys’ School this morning hosted a special football event, part of the CAPE Physical Education examination for...

Raising mental health awareness in Barbados

The public will have an opportunity for their questions on mental health to be answered. Starting in February, two...

Elderly woman dies in house fire in St George

An early morning house fire in St George has claimed the life of 81-year-old Inez Mabel Fields of Newbury in the parish....

Parents demand answers on Lawrence T Gay School

The Ministry of Education’s handling of the air quality challenges plaguing the Lawrence T Gay Primary School since 2015...

New co-op buses by month-end

Less than a year after being retrenched from the Transport Board, 37 ex-workers are finally on the road to owning their own...

Body washes up at St Philip location

Police are seeking to identify the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff at St Philip. Around 9:50 a.m, police...

Airport opportunities for ‘ordinary’ Barbadians, says Minister

A number of small business operators will soon be able to set up shop at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA)....

Scandal a stain on Barbados

This country’s reputation will take a big hit from yesterday’s conviction of Donville Inniss on money laundering charges....

6 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share2