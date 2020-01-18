High surf advisory, small craft warning in effect - Barbados Today

High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect for Barbados as a result of deteriorating marine conditions, which are expected to affect the island from around 6 pm Sunday January 19, until 4 pm, Wednesday, January 22.

Marine model data over the past few days has been consistent in forecasting a progressive deterioration of sea conditions from late Sunday, January 19.

A deep layered low pressure system centered over the Northern Atlantic is forecast to generate northerly swells, which are expected to affect the coastal waters.

On Monday, January 20, swells are expected to peak near 4.0m (13ft) during the morning.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents during the period could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, north-eastern, north, north-western and western coastlines of Barbados.

Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water during the warning period however; some caution must still be exercised along the southwestern, southern and southeastern coastlines of the island. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

A Small-Craft Warning means in this case that seas equal to or greater than 3 meters (10ft) are forecast to affect the marine area.

A High-Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses a threat to life and property within the surf zone