New co-op buses by month-end - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

New co-op buses by month-end - by January 18, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 18, 2020

Less than a year after being retrenched from the Transport Board, 37 ex-workers are finally on the road to owning their own buses.

The drivers, who last year formed a cooperative and signed onto Government’s Transport Augmentation Programme (TAP) on Friday revealed they would have over a dozen new buses on the road by the end of January.

Fabian Thorne, president of the United Transporters Cooperative, told Barbados TODAY: “We have two buses working on the road right now with another 12 or thirteen, some of which are in the port about to come out.

“But by the end of this month we should have another 13 on the road.”

The new cooperative today rceived $2.5 million in financing from Barbados Agency for Micro Enterprise Development Limited (Fund Access) at government’s Warrens Office Complex.

He explained the Transport Board ex-employees would be working on a zero-zero permit, which allows them to augment all routes on the island and address the country’s lingering transport issues.

During the ceremony, Thorne expressed gratitude to the Barbados Workers’ Union and Fund Access for working in partnership with the cooperative.

He also conveyed his thanks to fellow business partners in the cooperative for “staying the course” in the midst of some setbacks.

He said: “It was not easy getting where we are today. Back in March and May respectively in 2019, we would have taken up the opportunity to be our own bosses and purchase buses.

“We thought in the year 2019, we would have been on the road and on our way to owning a second bus.

“However, it took time to get where we are.

“We faced a number of obstacles and challenges and had it not been for the Barbados Workers’ Union, I don’t think we would be here.”

Minister of Small Business Dwight Sutherland announced that his ministry would be willing to make even more financing available to the transport operatos given the importance of their work.

He declared that ordinary people will have their fair share of wealth in the country through ownership and participation as well as intergenerational wealth.

Sutherland declared: “The ordinary man and the ordinary woman and even those who may be classified as wealthy sometimes take public transportation to get to work and the absence of it impacts on productivity in a major way in this country.

“If you look at the loss of value to companies caused by only one person getting to work late.

“One person with they keys to open the establishment can impact significant commerce in this country and other business.”

Sutherland said Government’s dedication to the TAP is also consistent with its commitment to facilitating business ownership among working people.

“We have a duty the children of this country and to lead a legacy which will still be alive 50 years from now,” he added.

General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore, said the union worked with the TAP drivers who in many cases were set back financially because of Government’s retrenchment programme.

But she stressed that the opportunity for ownership was not enough and urged government put measures in place to make business ownership a reality.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share18
19 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Parents demand answers on Lawrence T Gay School

The Ministry of Education’s handling of the air quality challenges plaguing the Lawrence T Gay Primary School since 2015...

Body washes up at St Philip location

Police are seeking to identify the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff at St Philip. Around 9:50 a.m, police...

Airport opportunities for ‘ordinary’ Barbadians, says Minister

A number of small business operators will soon be able to set up shop at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA)....

Scandal a stain on Barbados

This country’s reputation will take a big hit from yesterday’s conviction of Donville Inniss on money laundering charges....

Jamaican drug trafficker may sue

A local attorney is demanding answers from a regional carrier and the Barbados Immigration Department about why one of her...

Entrepreneurs ‘gatherin’’ in St Lucy

The We Gatherin’ initiative, which launched in the island’s northernmost parish took an entrepreneurial turn Friday as...

Slain man’s love of family remembered

Terry Small who died in a deadly cutlass attack last Independence Day was today eulogised as a loving family man who will be...

St Lucy centre of Barrow centennial

The birth centennial of the father of independence, the Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow, on Tuesday will feature a number...

Joy Adamson

Air, water quality problems force school closures

Two primary schools had to abandon classes today early over problems with air and water. The St Silas Primary School, at...

19 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin1
Share18