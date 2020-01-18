Trade and development in focus . . . Preparations underway for UN conference in Barbados - Barbados Today
Trade and development in focus . . . Preparations underway for UN conference in Barbados
January 18, 2020

January 18, 2020

A technical mission from the Geneva based Secretariat of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will be in Barbados from 12-18 January 2020 to advance preparations for the hosting of the Fifteenth Quadrennial United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. The Conference which will be hosted in Barbados will take place during from October 18-23, 2020.

The UNCTAD technical team will meet with the National Coordinating Committee to discuss substantive issues relating to preparations for the conference, as well as pay site visits to the locations where various events will be held.

The conference is the highest decision-making body of UNCTAD and is held every four years. During the Conference, policymakers from 195 countries will assess the current trade and development issues, discuss policy options and formulate global responses to the challenges affecting states – particularly developing states. The conference also sets the organization’s mandate and work priorities.

In addition to the ministerial meetings, there will be related forums on Youth, trade digitization, creative industries, commodities, civil society as well as gender and development. Up to 4,000 delegates are expected to travel to Barbados to participate in UNCTAD XV.

Barbados is the smallest country to host this conference. UNCTAD XV provides an excellent opportunity to showcase Barbados on a global scale and for Barbadians to benefit from its related events. It will offer opportunities for a range of Barbadians, from those who provide accommodation and transportation services, to food vendors, artistes, and crafts persons.

UNCTAD XV will be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, while the opening and closing ceremonies will be staged at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

