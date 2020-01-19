Schools resume classes on Monday - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Schools resume classes on Monday - by January 19, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 19, 2020

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that schools will resume as normal on Monday, January 20, for the St Albans, St Silas and Luther Thorne Primary schools.

Additionally, on Monday the three Class 4 classes of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School will commence at the Grace Hill Moravian Church at Spooners Hill, St Michael.

The Ministry will continue the search for alternative sites for the other classes of the school and inform parents as soon as possible. (BGIS)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

bwa

BWA stations offline due to low reservoir levels

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that it has been forced to stop pumping at its Bowmanston and Golden...

BLP youth arm issues statement on violence

The Barbados Labour Party League of Young Socialists has issued the following statement on violence. We must all stand up...

UPDATE: Body washes up at St Philip location

Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff in St Philip on Friday as that of Jason Hobbs,...

Mottley warns of attempts to divide the Caribbean

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has warned of attempts to divide the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping, as some...

Town and Country Planning office to close Wednesday

The public is advised that the Town and Country Development Planning Office, located at the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens,...

Inez Fields was a caring individual who loved to share

The son of Inez Mabel Fields, the 81-year-old who died in an early morning blaze at Newbury, St George, says he made several...

Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles – palace

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham...

St Leonards Boys’ School hosts special SBA football event

St Leonards Boys’ School this morning hosted a special football event, part of the CAPE Physical Education examination for...

Raising mental health awareness in Barbados

The public will have an opportunity for their questions on mental health to be answered. Starting in February, two...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share