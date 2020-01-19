Schools resume classes on Monday - Barbados Today

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that schools will resume as normal on Monday, January 20, for the St Albans, St Silas and Luther Thorne Primary schools.

Additionally, on Monday the three Class 4 classes of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial Primary School will commence at the Grace Hill Moravian Church at Spooners Hill, St Michael.

The Ministry will continue the search for alternative sites for the other classes of the school and inform parents as soon as possible. (BGIS)