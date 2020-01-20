Island Cotton to star in Hilton resort trophy - Barbados Today
Island Cotton to star in Hilton resort trophy

The Lady Seale owned Island Cotton should shine in tomorrow’s $22 000 Hilton Resort Trophy, a five and a half furlong sprint event for top-rated horses, which will be the final prep race for the Sandy Lane Spa Sprint on March 7th.

Island Cotton, runner up in the Spa Sprint last year, was a fast-finishing third in the Jingle Bells Handicap on December 14th, when it shared the top weight of 125 pounds with Voldemort.

With media reports suggesting that Trinidad will be sending its best sprinter, Trinidadian-born creole Early Bird to the Spa Sprint this year, Island Cotton’s trainer Liz Deane will be fine turning her entry.

Island Cotton has post four and will be ridden by St Lucian Eric Daniel with a weight of 110 pounds.

The Romell Lovell trained Radial Flyer had defeated Island Cotton to win the Mega 6 trophy on November 23rd, his last start.

It was a good accomplishment by Lovell, as Radical Flyer had finished back of the pack on April 23rd in the Garrison Savannah Handicap.

Radial Flyer also placed last in his Spa Sprint prep last year, before coming back to place third in the Spa behind stablemates No Not Again and Island Cotton. His form could be hard to follow but once he brings his A-game will be hard to beat

Radial Flyer will break from Gate 2 with last year’s Derby winning jockey Rico Presocd taking 125 pounds.

Stealin had followed in the footpath of her older siblings Areutalkintome and Stolen to win the most lucrative prize for creole sprinters when deadheading last year with Joshua in the Btba Breeders Sprint.

Trained by Jean-Marc Cozier, Stealin, who will have Rickey Walcott on board, has finished second in her last two 1100 meter events.

Joshua from the Sean Hall stable has two wins from 12 starts in the last two years and while he will carrying the top weight of 130 pounds, trainer Sean Hall is preparing the 8-year-old gelding for a solid performance once again.

Joshua will be ridden by Jason Hoyte , and will start from gate 6.

Voldemort and Campaigners Gold are also entered.

My selection: Island Cotton, Radial Flyer, Stealin, Joshua.

Post time for the first race on the eight race card 1:30 p.m. Race 8, the Sun Trophy will run at 5:25 p.m.

