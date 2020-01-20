T&T backs CARICOM Chairman PM Mottley - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

T&T backs CARICOM Chairman PM Mottley - by January 20, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 20, 2020

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is getting Trinidad and Tobago’s full support for her decision not to send a representative to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Jamaica tomorrow.

Speaking at the weekend, Mottley, the current Chairman of CARICOM made it clear that she could not agree to a meeting with anyone to which CARICOM members are not invited.

She suggested that if some are not invited, it is an attempt to divide the region.

 Below is the full statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Government 

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago supports Barbados’ position not to send a representative to a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley said Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley has this country’s support.

“PM Mottley has the full support of the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in outlining our principles and vision of Caribbean unity. In the expectation of Caribbean unity, the Prime Minister of Barbados speaks for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Prime Minister Rowley. 

Prime Minister Mottley said that as Chairman of CARICOM she will not agree to send her Foreign Minister to attend a meeting to which some members of CARICOM were not invited. She described the move as an attempt to divide the CARICOM region.

Prime Minister Rowley has repeatedly stated that Trinidad and Tobago stands on its proud history of fairness on the world stage, ranging from opposition to apartheid in South Africa to opposing the US invasion of Grenada.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Two men injured in shooting incident

Two men were injured in a shooting incident at Greenfield, St Michael that occurred at 2:40 p.m. Police identified the...

bwa

BWA stations offline due to low reservoir levels

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that it has been forced to stop pumping at its Bowmanston and Golden...

BLP youth arm issues statement on violence

The Barbados Labour Party League of Young Socialists has issued the following statement on violence. We must all stand up...

Schools resume classes on Monday

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that schools will resume as normal on Monday,...

UPDATE: Body washes up at St Philip location

Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff in St Philip on Friday as that of Jason Hobbs,...

Mottley warns of attempts to divide the Caribbean

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has warned of attempts to divide the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping, as some...

Town and Country Planning office to close Wednesday

The public is advised that the Town and Country Development Planning Office, located at the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens,...

Inez Fields was a caring individual who loved to share

The son of Inez Mabel Fields, the 81-year-old who died in an early morning blaze at Newbury, St George, says he made several...

Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles – palace

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share