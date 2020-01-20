T&T backs CARICOM Chairman PM Mottley - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley is getting Trinidad and Tobago’s full support for her decision not to send a representative to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in Jamaica tomorrow.

Speaking at the weekend, Mottley, the current Chairman of CARICOM made it clear that she could not agree to a meeting with anyone to which CARICOM members are not invited.

She suggested that if some are not invited, it is an attempt to divide the region.

Below is the full statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Government

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago supports Barbados’ position not to send a representative to a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jamaica.

Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley said Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley has this country’s support.

“PM Mottley has the full support of the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in outlining our principles and vision of Caribbean unity. In the expectation of Caribbean unity, the Prime Minister of Barbados speaks for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Prime Minister Rowley.

Prime Minister Mottley said that as Chairman of CARICOM she will not agree to send her Foreign Minister to attend a meeting to which some members of CARICOM were not invited. She described the move as an attempt to divide the CARICOM region.

Prime Minister Rowley has repeatedly stated that Trinidad and Tobago stands on its proud history of fairness on the world stage, ranging from opposition to apartheid in South Africa to opposing the US invasion of Grenada.