Waithe placed on bond for drug offences - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Waithe placed on bond for drug offences - by January 20, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 20, 2020

Magistrate Douglas Frederick today asked a 39-year-old man if he had ever heard of a dentist after he admitted to using cocaine to treat a cavity.

Corey Anthonia Waithe, of Rock Hampton Gap, Jackson, St Michael appeared before the Bridgetown magistrate this afternoon where he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 1.63 grammes or $81 worth of cocaine as well as 2.68 grammes or $13.40 grammes of marijuana.

“I use it on a tooth that has a hole,” Waithe said.

“I use it a couple of nights. The marijuana I boil to help me to sleep at night. I am not a drug addict,” Waithe maintained.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham told the court the illicit substances, which were in the form of vegetable matter and powder, were discovered by police who executed a search warrant at Waithe’s residence on January 19. They were contained in two separate transparent bags in his bedroom.

His attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at urged the court to show leniency on the grounds that Waithe had not been before the court since 2012. The lawyer also submitted that the convicted man had not wasted judicial time and was remorseful.

“Foremost in his mind is the disappointment and embarrassment that he has caused to his mother and the rest of the family circle. He is very sorry and remorseful and wishes the court to have a high degree of mercy,” Ma’at told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

However, when asked whether he had a problem with drugs Waithe responded: “No sir”. He was also adamant that he did not need help.

“Okay, you can’t say that help was not offered,” the magistrate replied as he warned Waithe that he would find himself before the law courts again if that was the case.

The bond was then imposed on the trafficking charge and Waithe was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other charges.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share12
14 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Jamaican detainee treated fairly

The Immigration Department maintains that the human rights of Jamaican Kivesi Andrae McPherson were in no way violated during...

Lifestyle diseases ‘take eight out of ten lives; many young’

The island’s main general hospital is facing an unprecedented dilemma that could result in stroke victims being turned...

‘Young Dems gunning for 2023’ – DePeiza

A cadre of young people capable of standing for Parliament under a Democratic Labour Party (DLP) banner is being raised for...

Top economic advisor to the Mia Mottley administration Professor Avinash Persaud

Ownership important to economic development

One of Barbados’ noted economists believes that the island’s development model is in need of an upgrade. In fact,...

LT Gay’s classes for some at church

Class four students of the Lawrence T Gay Memorial School started classes at the neighbouring Grace Hill Moravian Church...

No firm consensus yet on rum GI

There seem to be a disagreement brewing among rum producers in Barbados as to what a proposed geographical indicator (GI)...

Right move, says Comissiong

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong is supporting Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s decision not to send...

‘Blind eye to crime worsens situation’

Community groups, churches and citizens alike were in for a tongue-lashing from Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister...

CVQ training for security guards

With the push to expand the list of skilled CARICOM people eligible for free movement to include security personnel with...

14 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share12