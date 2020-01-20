Waithe placed on bond for drug offences - Barbados Today

Magistrate Douglas Frederick today asked a 39-year-old man if he had ever heard of a dentist after he admitted to using cocaine to treat a cavity.

Corey Anthonia Waithe, of Rock Hampton Gap, Jackson, St Michael appeared before the Bridgetown magistrate this afternoon where he pleaded guilty to possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 1.63 grammes or $81 worth of cocaine as well as 2.68 grammes or $13.40 grammes of marijuana.

“I use it on a tooth that has a hole,” Waithe said.

“I use it a couple of nights. The marijuana I boil to help me to sleep at night. I am not a drug addict,” Waithe maintained.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham told the court the illicit substances, which were in the form of vegetable matter and powder, were discovered by police who executed a search warrant at Waithe’s residence on January 19. They were contained in two separate transparent bags in his bedroom.

His attorney-at-law Mohia Ma’at urged the court to show leniency on the grounds that Waithe had not been before the court since 2012. The lawyer also submitted that the convicted man had not wasted judicial time and was remorseful.

“Foremost in his mind is the disappointment and embarrassment that he has caused to his mother and the rest of the family circle. He is very sorry and remorseful and wishes the court to have a high degree of mercy,” Ma’at told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

However, when asked whether he had a problem with drugs Waithe responded: “No sir”. He was also adamant that he did not need help.

“Okay, you can’t say that help was not offered,” the magistrate replied as he warned Waithe that he would find himself before the law courts again if that was the case.

The bond was then imposed on the trafficking charge and Waithe was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other charges.