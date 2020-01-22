Fifteen-year-old boy appears in court - Barbados Today

A 15-year-old student from St George was remanded to the Government Industrial School today.

The teen appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick charged with having cannabis within a 100 yards of the Seventh Day Adventist School on January 20 and having a metal pipe on the school’s compound when he did not have lawful authority or a reasonable excuse to do so.

He is further alleged to have assaulted another minor, a female, on November 28 last year.

No plea was taken when he appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and he was remanded until January 31 when he will appear before the Juvenile Court.