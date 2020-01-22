Prosecutor gives details of serious indecent case - Barbados Today
Prosecutor gives details of serious indecent case

January 22, 2020

The No. 2 Supreme Court today heard how convicted man Daniel Deniro Reece committed serious indecency on a 13-year-old boy back on February 15, 2016.

Reece, of 1st Avenue Bank Hall, St Michael had previously pleaded guilty to the charge and returned before Justice Randall Worrell today where Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis outlined the facts.

The prosecutor said the child left home around 4:30 p.m. that day after getting home from school and was heading to a friend’s house. On the way he came across Reece who he knew as Ratman. He was walking with other persons. The child said he knew Reece and his address as he had gone there before. He said he went home with Reece after being asked to do so they can fix bicycles.

At some point they left that location with the view of getting more parts but Reece subsequently took him across the pasture of the National Conservation Commission to see a horse. It was already getting dark by that time. At some point they stopped and Reece told him to unbutton his pants and he said “ no”.

The prosecutor said, a struggle ensued and the child gave in as he was frightened that Reece would hurt him as he had a knife. Reece then proceeded to perform oral sex on the child even as the teen begged him to stop and tried to push him off. The convicted man stopped at a point and then asked the child to perform an act on him using his hand. When the child resisted he took out the knife and the child briefly did what he asked.

Reece then performed an act on himself before they left the area. He told the child that if he told anyone what had happen he would find him and kill him.

The teen went home and telephoned his grandmother about what had happened after taking a shower. She advised him to tell his mother who was at home with him and the matter was reported to police.

In a statement to lawmen Reece said after seeing the child for some time he started to “like him . . . . I liked him in a homosexual way.”

“I don’t know what got over me but I did it,” Reece told police saying he committed the offence because he wanted to find out if “he had like me”.

However, he told police, after the act he could see that he was “offset”.

“I tell he do not tell anyone or I would beat he.”

Reece who has 20 previous convictions – eight for theft, 11 for burglary and one for assault returns before Justice Worrell on March 27.

A  pre-sentencing report has been ordered on him and an account of the time he has spent on remand for the offence.

