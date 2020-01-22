Rain has final say in joint sports day - Barbados Today

St. Alban’s Primary and St. Bernard’s Primary’s joint sports day held at the Usain Bolt, Sports Complex today was marred by rain. Therefore, the champion houses will be determined at a later date once the sports resumes.

For St. Alban’s Primary, Green House, the two-time defending champions were trailing in fourth position on 165 points. They have a lot of catching up to do as Purple House are out front on 213 points, with Orange House second on 195 points and Gold House on 167 points in third position.

At St. Bernard’s Primary four-time defending champions, Hurley ‘Purple’ House are in second position on 288 points behind leaders Dean ‘Orange’ House on 305 points, while Alleyne ‘Yellow’ House are in third on 172 points.

Isaiah Marshall of Purple House will be one to watch at the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship for St. Alban’s Primary. The talented athlete showed his capabilities with dominant performances in the Under-13 Boys Division by winning the 100m, 200m and 400m.

Hannah Payne also of Purple House was also a standout performer, winning the Under-13 Girls 400m, coming second in the 200m behind Arielle Hoyte and third in the 100m which belonged to gold medalist Maleya Yearwood of Green House.

Purple House also ruled in the Under-11 Girls age group compliments Karesha Thompson with first place finishes in the 100m, 200m and 300m. Eliezer Williams was the chief commander of the Under-11 Boys category, with unstoppable performances in the 100m, 200m and 300m.

In the Under-9 Divisions, Elijah Marshall of Gold House bolted to victory in the 80m and 100m while Orange House’s pair of Karissa Bowen and Shakyla Headley were at each other all day for bragging rights in that age group. Bowen won the 80m, and came second in the 100m to Headley.

For St. Bernard’s Primary, Ayofemi Griffith of Dean House starred in the Under-13 Girls Division in the 600m, 400m, 200m and 100m. Jamario Mayers of Dean House captured the 100m, 200m while Ajani Henry of Hurley House was first in the 400m.

In the Under-11 Girls age group, Hurley House’s pair of Shamaria Lawrence-Lynch and Shamaria Noel were competitive. Noel crossed the finish for gold medals in the 100m and 200m while Lawrence- Lynch was the most outstanding in the 300m. The Under-11 Boys star athlete was Kamarie Moore of Dean House, who won the 100m, 200m, 300m.

Shania Phillips of Dean House delivered wins in the 80m and 100m in the Under-9 Girls while Amari Henry of Hurley won the 80m and his housemate Jerome Rock captured the 100m in the boy’s equivalent.

