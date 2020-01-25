Cruise ship passenger dies following collision in Bridgetown - Barbados Today

An elderly woman, who was a passenger on board the Saga Sapphire cruise ship, has died following a collision in Bridgetown.

The cruise ship arrived in port at 6 am today, carrying approximately 650 passengers.

In a statement this evening, Barbados Port Inc. and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. said it is with deep regret that they report the death.

“The Royal Barbados Police Force and other officials are currently conducting investigations into the incident,” the statement reads.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Incorporated (BTMI) has made counsellors available to those affected by the incident.

The vessel is due to depart the port tonight on its way to the United Kingdom.

“We are saddened by this occurrence and extend condolences to the family of the deceased,” the statement continues.