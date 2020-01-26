Barbadian elected as first female chair of Caribbean Regional Youth Council - Barbados Today
Barbadian elected as first female chair of Caribbean Regional Youth Council - January 26, 2020

Published on
January 26, 2020

During the successful hosting of the 6th edition of the Caribbean Youth Leaders’ Summit (6th CYLS), the Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC) elected its 2020 – 2022 executive board and produced a statement outlining its key priority areas for youth economic empowerment.

The 6th CYLS was convened under the theme of ‘Promoting Youth Economic Empowerment for Sustainable Caribbean Development’ from January 21 – 23, at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The summit brought together approximately 200 delegates, 150 of whom were youth, from 13 countries and territories from across the Caribbean and the Americas Region.

These participants were drawn from National Youth Councils (NYCs), the Commonwealth Youth Council (CYC), youth organizations and other key youth development partners and stakeholders; including the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB); Commonwealth Secretariat; International Labour Organisation (ILO); United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UNECLAC); and, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

The announcement of the first female chairperson and new executive complements the release of the Port of Spain Statement on Youth Economic Empowerment.

This statement covers the six key priority areas of the regions youth and presents key recommendations to governments around the region. The CRYC has committed to working with stakeholders to create an environment that supports the implementation of the recommendations.

The new executive expected to lead this process is led by the first female and first Barbadian chairperson Roshanna Trim. The other executive members are Anya Edwin – Vice Chair Resource Mobilization (St. Lucia); Russhell Ellis – Vice Chair of Policy and Advocacy (Antigua and Barbuda); Neil Gumbs – Vice Chair of Members and Partnerships (Anguilla); Kendell Vincent – Board Member Communications and Information (Trinidad and Tobago); and, Jerome Palmer – Board Member Training and Development (Jamaica). The new Executive Board officially assumed office on Friday January 24, 2020 for a period of two years.

