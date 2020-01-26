CDEMA, UNOCHA host data and information management training in Barbados - Barbados Today
CDEMA, UNOCHA host data and information management training in Barbados

In efforts to improve collaboration and coordination of information and data management among ministries and agencies before, during and after a disaster event, members of the national disaster management system in Barbados and given its role as a sub-regional focal point for the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) benefited from a data and information management training workshop, which was held on January 22-23.

Following the impacts from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and Dorian in 2019, data and information management continue to be highlighted as fundamental elements in delivering targeted response to an affected population. While some progress has been made in these areas, there is still the need to improve on data collection and sharing, analysis, visualization and information flows to ensure effective coordination particularly in the preparedness and response phases.

“This training is of paramount importance for Barbados and by extension the central sub-region that Barbados leads in the CDEMA system. In keeping with CDEMA’s mandate to build and maintain capabilities for effective preparedness and response, your participation will certainly add to the existing capacity within the region for data and information management, said Joanne Persad, Programme Manager, Preparedness and Response at CDEMA.

Participants at this workshop, representing various government ministries and agencies, were exposed to information management concepts, the importance of baseline data, compiling information in an emergency, data visualisation and mapping.

Information Management Officer at UNOCHA, Brenda Eriksen, said, prioritizing and sharing data and information is key to efficient and timely decision making during disaster response efforts.

The workshop, which was implemented under the project, “Strengthen integrated and cohesive preparedness capacity at a regional, national and community level in the Caribbean”, was facilitated by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) and hosted by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in collaboration with the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), Barbados. Support for this workshop was made possible by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DIPECHO) funding.

