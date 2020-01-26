Customs Department urged to engage more with the public - Barbados Today

Comptroller of Customer Owen Holder and his management team have been urged to engage more with the public.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn made this call as he deliver remarks at the thanksgiving service to observe International Customs Day at the Mount of Praise Wesleyan Holiness Church, Tudor Bridge, St Michael this morning.

“Having appointed a new Comptroller of customs as well as building out the remainder of the management team, the engagement between customers and the stakeholders will be critical,” Straughn said.

“One of the key things that we have said to the Comptroller and his team is that they must continue to engage the public with respect to what is taking place.”

Straughn said the customs department is on a journey to rebuilding itself and to shape the future of Barbados.

Speaking on the Barbados economy, Straughn said it is going through a transformation.

“We believe certainly that the support that the government now needs to give to the customs department, not only with respect to training and opportunity for the officers, but certainly to improve the service to the public, such that the business community and ordinary Barbadians can go about their lives, can plan their affairs, is critical with respect to being able to bring the economy back to a level that we all know Barbados is accustomed to,” he said.