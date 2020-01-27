St Michael man injured in gas station shooting - Barbados Today
January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

 

A St Michael man was injured in a shooting incident that occurred at the Sol Gas Station in Charles Rowe Bridge, St George around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

He is Shaquille Callender, 23, of Odessa McClean Avenue, My Lords Hill.

Police report that Callender was inside the gas station when he and another man became engaged in an argument.

Callender left the service station and went outside to a car. When he then attempted to re-enter the building, the other man, armed with a gun, exited and fired several shots at him.

Callender suffered an injury to his left leg and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a private vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist investigations to contact the District “B” Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.

